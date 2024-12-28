Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra tells Vivian Dsena 'I don't owe you an explanation'; says 'I am ready to leave'

In Bigg Boss 18 latest episode, it was seen how Karan Veer Mehra and Sara Arfeen Khan got involved in a physical altercation with each other during the Time God task. When Karan Veer was questioned by Vivian Dsena for his actions towards Sara, the actor mentioned that he is willing to quit the show if the makers tell him.

It all happened after Sara Arfeen Khan was trying to push Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra's skateboard from the track in order to remove them from the Time God race. It was seen that Sara forcefully pushed Avinash and Chum's board due to which Chum was on the verge of falling. After seeing Sara's behavior towards Chum and Avinash, Karan Veer Mehra charged at Sara and pushed her away from them.

Sara fell and Karan Veer slammed her for trying to hurt Chum. The contestants schooled Sara for her misconduct and called her "mad". After this, Sara demanded a public apology from Karan Veer and even threatened to call her lawyers if needed. Later, while talking to Vivian Dsena, Sara informed him what Karan Veer did and broke down in tears after admitting that she was scared and nervous.

After hearing Sara's side, Vivian Dsena confronted Karan Veer Mhera. Vivian asked Karan Veer to have a discussion with Sara, however, latter refused to do this. Vivian then questioned Karan Veer for his actions. Karan Veer mentioned that whatever happened Sara can inform Bigg Boss and said, "I am here."

Vivian asked Karan Veer whether Sara was saying the truth. In response to this, Karan Veer asked, "Tu muje bolne aaya hai ya puchne aaya hai? (Are you here to tell me or ask me?)."

Vivian told Karan Veer Mehra that he was asking him whether he pushed Sara. Karan Veer mentioned that he didn't think Vivian was asking him but instead accusing him of doing wrong to Sara. Vivian asked Karan Veer to share his point of view on the matter. Karan Veer then asked, "Tu kaunsa inspector hai ki teko meko POV sunana hai? (Are you any inspector that I should give you a POV?).

Vivian clarified that he was asking and not accusing him. Karan Veer then mentioned how everyone is expressing their opinion on this incident and said that everyone should ask Bigg Boss to evict him from the show. He stated, "I am ready to leave."

Karan Veer expressed his frustration later while talking to Vivian and told him that Sara was saying the truth. He explained how Bigg Boss and the makers will accuse him of physical assault and manhandling Sara and will ask him to pay Rs 2 crore. Karan Veer then stated that if Sara wants this to happen then she should do more "drama."

Karan Veer questioned Vivian for taking a stand for Sara after calling her "mad" and tells him, "I don't owe you an explanation." He refuses to give an explanation to Vivian and states, "It is between Sara, me and the makers."

In the same episode, Bigg Boss asked Time God Chum Darang to save one contestant from Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Kashish Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Sara Arfeen Khan and Vivian Dsena. Chum saved Chaahat from nominations.

The contestants who are nominated for this week are Rajat Dalal, Kashish Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Sara Arfeen Khan and Vivian Dsena.

