Bigg Boss 18: Were Eisha Singh and Shalin Bhanot continuously on video calls during his Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 shoot? Karan Veer Mehra REVEALS

Bigg Boss 18 weekend ka vaar episode saw several revelations after Salman Khan teased Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra for not being in a relationship despite having feelings for each other. During this, Salman even asked Eisha about her rumored boyfriend Shalin Bhanot. She shared that she and Shalin are "good friends."

After Salman Khan's exit, Karan Veer Mehra and Eisha Singh discussed Shalin Bhanot. Karan Veer asked Eisha, "Voh Eisha tum ho? Tu manage karti hai Shalin ko? (Were you that Eisha? Do you manage Shalin?)." Eisha clarified that it was not her. Karan Veer whether there is another Eisha. He revealed that Shalin was continuously on calls 24/7 while they were shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Eisha claimed that it was not her with whom Shalin Bhanot used to talk. Karan Veer stated that Shalin often took Eisha's name. Eisha shared, "Shalin and I are best friends. We are very good friends but he has other people in his life with similar names." Karan Veer disclosed that Shalin was continuously on video calls while they were shooting the stunt-based reality show in Romania.

Karan Veer added, "If we were sitting in the same room, he would go out to talk on the call." He told Eisha that whatever hints were given by Salman Khan, it seemed that Shalin was talking to her back then. Eisha explained that it was a rumor as she worked with Shalin several times on many shows.

Advertisement

Karan Veer then asked Eisha why she was not saying 'yes' to Avinash Mishra and mentioned that he is a nice person. Eisha explained that there are too many complications in the house and once they are out of the show, she will figure it out.

Karan then said that he often heard her name from Shalin as his room was next to his room in Romania. Karan Veer then advised Eisha Singh that if she plans to date then Avinash Mishra is much better than Shalin Bhanot.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18, one contestant from the nominated contestants will bid goodbye to Salman Khan's show. The nominated contestants are Rajat Dalal, Kashish Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Sara Arfeen Khan and Vivian Dsena.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh opens up on her bond with rumored boyfriend Shalin Bhanot; tells Salman Khan 'We are very close...'