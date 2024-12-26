Bigg Boss 18, December 25 Written Update: Rajat Dalal yells 'Karan Veer Mehra jaiso ko ek kaan se pakadta hu aur...' during fight with him

Bigg Boss 18, December 25 Written Update: Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18 was based on several intense arguments and discussions. The episode began with Karan Veer Mehra and Rajat Dalal's intense face-off, during which both were almost physically violent. Their argument began when Avinash Mishra asked Chum Darang to accept her mistake of sacrificing the house ration.

Rajat Dalal then calls Karan Veer Mehra 'farzi (fake)' and accuses him of doing the opposite of what he committed. Karan Veer reminds Rajat that he had committed to making Chum Darang or Sara Arfeen Khan the Time God. He tells Rajat that Sara did not get a chance, and thus, Chum became the Time God. Rajat loses his temper and alleges Karan Veer twists his words and commitments.

Rajat yells that Karan Veer ignores the main topic. Karan Veer questions Rajat for changing sides after promising him to be on his side. Rajat gets furious and walks toward Karan Veer. Even Karan Veer walks toward him, and they come face to face. During this argument, Rajat reminds Karan Veer how the latter mentioned that Rajat's family is ashamed of him.

During the argument, both were too close to each other. Karan Veer Mehra pushed Rajat back with his hand and asked him to maintain distance while fighting. Rajat slammed Karan Veer and asked him not to touch him. The contestants gathered around them as both were extremely close and pushing each other away. Karan Veer also got angry and asked Rajat to maintain a 'personal space.'

Karan Veer tells Rajat, "Tere jaise bohot dekhe hai (I have seen many like you)." He questions Rajat, "Sorry bulvane 200 km jaata hai, bulvaya? (You travel 200 km to hear a sorry)." As their intense argument continues, Sara Arfeen Khan collects the tissues from the floor and throws them on Karan Veer. Chum Darang and Shilpa Shirodkar shout at Sara for her behavior.

Rajat explained how he was expressing his opinion, but Karan Veer started the argument. Karan Veer tells him, "Joh ukhaad sakta hai ukhaad le (Do whatever you can)." Their fight continued for a long time. Karan Veer asked everyone to ignore Rajat as he is a kid.

Rajat then angrily yelled, "Karan Veer Mehra jaiso ko ek kaan se pakadta hu aur dusre se thapad bajata jata hu. Milyo bahar kabhi (I slap people like Karan Veer Mehra. Meet me outside)." After the argument, Karan Veer and Rajat pass harsh comments on each other.

