Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Digvijay Rathee reveals he'll 'never' trust rival Kashish Kapoor, calls her 'delusion' and 'insecure'

Wild card contestant Digvijay Rathee has entered Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss Season 18 with rival Kashish Kapoor. The rivals clashed on the stage in front of Salman and stated strong opinions against each other. Before stepping inside Bigg Boss 18, Digvijay got into an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. Excerpts from the interview are below:

Do you think entering as a wildcard contestant is an advantage or a disadvantage?

If we look into the past, it looks like it is a disadvantage because no wild card has won yet. Then the contestants say taunt that 'you're a wild card.' So, I feel it's a disadvantage but no problem I will use it as my advantage of whatever I have seen from outside.

We saw the promo and Kashish told you, "Aap yaha ho toh mere hi kaaran ho." What are your thoughts on that statement?

The person who is insecure about it will speak about it. The people who know me, who have watched me and her on the previous show, know who have reached where because of whom. There's no need to say, the audience knows it.

After what happened in MTV Splitsvilla X5, do you think you can trust Kashish again as a partner in the game?

Advertisement

No, never. I will never trust her. I will try not to trust anyone from the contestants in the house. In the past, I have had many experiences where I trusted and was extremely disappointed so I will stay away from trusting people.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 18 promo here-

Do you think your differences with Kashish will escalate inside the Bigg Boss 18 house due to your past experience?

Yes, I feel the differences will escalate because she has nothing to do and she has nothing to say. She is in the delusion that she is called for me and she will have to fight with me. So a lot of things are happening and she has already said a lot of things. Due to my respect for Salman Khan sir I didn't say much but there will be a lot of things that will happen inside Bigg Boss house, for sure.

Advertisement

Who do you think is your competitor from Bigg Boss 18, and why?

None. I believe I am the best in the game. Even if there is someone with more experience and achievements than I have, if we are on the same platform and sharing the same stage, I feel that I have no competition. I am the best.

Bigg Boss Season 18 premiered on October 6 and airs every day.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Will Kashish Kapoor choose money over game again? She says 'If Bigg Boss offers me Rs 5 crore...'