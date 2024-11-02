Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Vivian Dsena says ‘Jalta hain mujhse’ to Karan Veer Mehra; Here’s what happened

It’s time for Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar. Ahead of the episode, the promo gave a glimpse of the fun task that contestants will be assigned today. Karan Veer Mehra expresses which contestants he wants to throw out of the house. This also leads to banter between him and contestant Vivian Dsena.

The latest Bigg Boss 18 promo shows Salman Khan asking Karan Veer Mehra to kick balloons of contestants' faces, whom he wants to throw out of the house. “Karan, aap kis kisko ghar se bahar niklana chahoge? One by one kick out,” host Salman Khan tells him. One of the first balloons he picks is of Shehzada Dhami.

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

Then he chooses Avinash Mishra and says, “Vivian de kafi achhe se samhal liya isko, so iske baad iska zaroorat nahi padhega yaha pe, so… (Vivian jas managed him well, so we won’t need him here after this.)” Mehra also says that out of the four of them (Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar and himself), Shrutika will be the first one to go out.

After kicking out all the contestants, he holds balloons attached with his and Vivian Dsena’s face as the top two contestants. Seeing this, the latter smiles and says, “Pure contest mein rahega kyase agar mein nahi raha iske saath toh. (How will he survive the entire season I’m not with him?)” In response, Karan says, “Jana toh padhega (You’ll have to go),” and kicks the balloon out.

Still smiling, the Madhubala actor says, “Do hi toh kam karta hain, inspiration leta hain aur jalta hain mujhse (He does only two things- gets inspired by me and gets jealous of me.).” Surely the task will shake up things inside the Bigg Boss 18 house.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Karan Veer ne nikaali activity mein apni poori bhadaas aur kiya saare dushmano par hamla. Dekhiye #ShanivaarKaVaar Salman Khan ke saath #BiggBoss18 mein, Aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan airs at 9:30 PM on weekends.

