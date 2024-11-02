Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Will Kashish Kapoor choose money over game again? She says 'If Bigg Boss offers me Rs 5 crore...'

Bigg Boss Season 18, led by Salman Khan, promises to deliver more drama to its viewers as two wild-card contestants will enter the show in tonight's episode. Rivals Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor will be seen as wild card entrants in Bigg Boss 18. Before stepping inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive conversation with Kashish Kapoor.

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Kashish Kapoor opened up on chances of her reconciling with rival Digvijay Rathee, spoke about her personality, and more. We even asked Kashish if she would be given a choice between money and game again, what would she choose. Excerpts from the interview are below:

What are the pros and cons of entering Bigg Boss 18 as a wild card?

The pro is that if you are a wild card. It is highlighted for a limited time, everybody is curious to know what is happening. The sudden burst of interest. The con is that you are not making your game, you are entering somebody's game because everybody has already made a name for their selves. Their story is on, they have a fanbase. So it's a lot like you are intruding, that's a major con. Especially for somebody like me because I don't think I'm the kind of person who will go to somebody I would much rather wait for the other person to come to me.

If a similar situation like MTV Splitsvilla X5 occurs, where you are offered money to quit the game midway or after reaching the finale, would you consider that option?

Paise nahi le liye hai maine, gale ka phanda ho gaya hai. It is obviously a big thing. I'll do whatever I feel. If Bigg Boss offers me Rs 5 crore, obviously I am taking it. But if any other scenario occurs where I feel like I can win and it's more fruitful then I won't. Depends on my mood, I will not reveal my strategy.

Do you think Digvijay might use the sympathy card to stay in the game?

Honestly, I don't know. I don't think about that guy (Digvijay Rathee) enough to have a comment on this.

If given the chance, would you resolve your differences with Digvijay and become friends with him?

To be very honest, I don't think I should be the one to initiate because I was a very nice person more than he deserved. I tried and I initiated. He wanted all this drama to get into Bigg Boss. He should thank me. If he comes and apologizes and we have a heart-to-heart conversation then why not? Mera jaani dushman toh hai nahi. Mere pitaji ka karza toh khaya nahi hai. I am open to it but I am not going to be the one to initiate.

According to you, which contestant doesn't deserve to stay in the house and why?

There are quite a few people whose names I don't know. Since I don't know their names I can't say who they are.

Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee are the first two wild contestants of Bigg Boss 18!

