Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra tells Chum Darang 'I can maintain distance' after Salman Khan teases them; here's what happened

Bigg Boss Season 18 Weekend ka Vaar episodes, hosted by Salman Khan, often keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The recent Weekend ka Vaar episode that aired on Friday (November 1) kept audiences engaged throughout as the superstar host teased contestants but mostly pulled Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang's leg over their friendship.

Salman Khan teased Karan Veer Mehra by telling Chum Darang that the latter is giving her several hints, but she is ignoring them purposefully. Chum denied, saying that he did not give any hints and she was unaware of any such happenings. When Salman continuously teased Chum, she refused, saying, "There is nothing, sir."

Shrutika Arjun Raaj also supported Chum, saying that she doesn't have feelings for Karan Veer. Salman also asked Shilpa Shirodkar whether she thinks that Chum and Karan Veer have feelings for each other; the latter said, "No, I don't think so. I'm not sure." Chum again clarified, saying she doesn't have feelings for Karan Veer.

Salman then informed Chum and Karan Veer Mehra that fans have made memes about them and their camaraderie. The host even stated that fans have made #ChumVeer and it's trending on social media. After these revelations, the contestants were in splits.

Salman even teased them, saying that they should inform the viewers whether their actions towards each other are real or not. After Salman's exit, Shrutika explained to Chum Darang how there might be nothing going on between her and Karan, but their friendship is highlighted as a relationship. Shrutika then told her to be careful with her actions towards Karan Veer.

Shilpa Shirodkar also explained to Chum and Karan that people are perceiving it in the wrong way. Karan then discussed this with Chum and said, "Agar aapko lagta hai ki you have somebody outside jisko bura lag rha ho toh, I can maintain distance (If you think that you have somebody outside who will feel bad then I can maintain distance)."

Chum refused, saying that she has no one outside. Karan then admitted there was nothing between them and asked her to take it as a joke. He told her to not take the teasing seriously, and they didn't have to give anyone any explanation.

In tonight's Weekend ka Vaar episode, two wild card contestants - Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor will be seen entering Bigg Boss 18.

