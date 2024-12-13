Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Panjabi takes a dig at Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh after latter fails to save Vivian Dsena; says 'Ek dost nominate…’

Bigg Boss 18 is getting dramatic with each passing episode, and the recent task has made the entire house chaotic. While Chum Darang successfully saved Karan Veer Mehra from the nominations this week, Eisha Singh slipped into an emotional breakdown after she failed to save Vivian Dsena. And now, Kamya Panjabi has taken a dig at Avinash Mishra and Eisha for their unfavorable decisions for the Madhubala actor.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Kamya wrote, "Tum itna jo muskura rahe ho kya gumm hai jisko chhupa rahe ho… ek dost nominate karta hai aur dusra make sure karta hai u stay nominated….!!! (You are smiling so much, what is the secret that you are hiding… One friend nominates and the other makes sure that he stays nominated)."

Take a look at the tweet here:

In the latest episode, contestants must grab a photo, run to the garden area, and hand it to Avinash Mishra. Avinash, being the Time God, will discard the last received photo, and that contestant will be out of the task. So, in the second round, Eisha Singh ran towards the Nath actor with Vivian's frame but handed it over to Mishra at last. As a result, Dsena lost the chance to get saved from nominations.

On the other hand, Kamya also tweeted about Avinash. She mentioned how the actor has had a change of heart towards Karan Veer Mehra and has been playing for himself. Her tweet read, "Yeh jo हृदय परिवर्तन hua hai #AvinashMishra ka towards #KaranveerMehra iski wajah kya hai jo bhi hai as i said before also Avinash jab apne liye aur solo khelega stand out hoga.."

Take a look at the tweet here:

Lastly, the former Bigg Boss contestant dropped a heart emoji for Chum, extending her support. In the latest episode, Chum performed the task with all her strength and strategy. In the upcoming episode, the Badhaai Do actor will have a light-hearted moment with the Pukaar actor, leaving 'ChumVeer' fans elated.

