Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh claim Shrutika Arjun is seeking attention by creating rift with Kashish Kapoor; former says, ‘Pagla gayi hai’

Bigg Boss 18 is getting dramatic with each passing episode. The dynamics of contestants have been changing, and the last few days have been chaotic for the housemates due to various tasks. Well, the makers have now released a promo wherein Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh are heard talking about Shrutika Arjun. They discuss how she has been making efforts to seek attention and footage. The duo questions her game and actions.

The promo clip opens up with Avinash and Eisha doing the dishes in the kitchen area. Avinash says, "Pagla gayi hai (She has gone mad)." He also adds that she is in a different zone. Supporting his thoughts, the Nath actor remarks, "Usko pata hai proper kya chahiye. Usko chahiye ek battle jo mere ko dikh raha hai (You know, what she wants? What she wants is a proper battle, which I can see)."

Meanwhile, the Sirf Tum actor calls Shrutika 'wannabe.' Avinash goes on to say, "Battle ke baare mein baat karu toh everyone knows Avinash and Karan has a battle. Tera do teen jagah battle hua. Shilpa ji ka Rajat se battle ho gaya hai (If I talk about the battle, everyone knows that Avinash and Karan have a battle. You had a few fights with people. Shilpa ji has had a fight with Rajat). Vivian, anyway, doesn't battle at all."

Mishra further elaborates, "Ab usko (Shrutika) ko battle chahiye toh usne Kashish se itna kar liya hai na. Kashish bhi thoda over karti hai, but Shrutika itna jyada kar rahi hai na (Now, she (Shrutika) wants to fight, so she has been clashing with Kashish. Kashish also overdoes it a bit, but Shrutika is doing so much)."

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

For the unversed, the nominated contestants for this week are Chaahat Pandey, Tajinder Bagga, Vivian Dsena, Digvijay Rathee, and Edin Rose. Karan Veer Mehra was also nominated but got saved in a task.

