Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Panjabi slams housemates for ruining Time God task; says 'Inko samaj nahi aata ya...'

Kamya Panjabi is one of the ardent fans of Bigg Boss and is quite vocal about her opinions regarding the recent season. From calling out contestants for their gameplay to extending support to her favorite ones, she has never shied away from keeping forth her thoughts. Only recently, she shared a post slamming the housemates for not performing the Time God task correctly and asserted how a task got wasted because of them.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Kamya wrote, "Task inko samaj nahi aata ya samajna chahte hi nahi hai??? Phir ek achha task waste ho gaya… #BiggBoss18 (They do not understand the task or do not want to understand it??? A good task again got wasted)."

Take a look at the tweet here:

In the latest episode, Shrutika, Chum, Avinash, and Rajat were the contenders in the Time God task. They were asked to walk on a circular path with a bowl of water in hand. In any round, the person whose bowl had the lowest water level was supposed to be eliminated from that round.

With Kashish Kapoor as the moderator, she announced the dismissal of Shrutika in the first round. While the housemates argued that Rajat Dalal pushed her and labeled it as a rule violation, Kashish deemed it fair. In the second round, Shrutika became the moderator and disqualified Rajat after Chaahat Pandey shoved the bowl out of his hold.

Shrutika openly announced that since the rule violation was not taken into consideration during the first round, she would not say Chaahat was wrong. Lastly, in the last round, Rajat ruined the task by doing the same to Chum Darang and disqualified her. Lastly, Avinash Mishra was declared the Time God.

Take a look at one of the promos of Bigg Boss 18 here:

For the uninitiated, Avinash Mishra expressed his wish to play the task fairly and consistently remarked that he did not want the Time God title by charity.

