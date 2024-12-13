Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Dec 12: Avinash Mishra flirts and tries to impress Eisha Singh; Latter says, ‘Tumhe mein pasand…’

Every year, Bigg Boss house sees love blooming among contestants and on many occasions, contestants find their soulmate inside the house. In the ongoing Bigg Boss 18, contestants Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra who share a close bond are seen as the lovebirds of the house. In tonight's episode (December 12), the two were seen engaged in a cute banter and Avinash expressed that he was flirting with Eisha.

On the morning of Day 68, Avinash Mishra greets Eisha Singh by saying, "Hey sweetheart!" Eisha, smiling asks him to behave. Avinash replies, "I am flirting, how can I behave?" To this Eisha says, "Oh my god! Out of all the people, you are flirting with me." Mishra says that he is trying to impress her with his positivity.

Laughing, Eisha admits that she is impressed and asks Mishra what the next step would be. He replies, "Aapka hi call hoga (It'll be your call)." The actress says, "Tumhe mein pasand fasand toh nahi aa gayi? (Maybe you have started falling for me)." To normalise the situation Avinash says, "Aab zyada udne lag gayi. Dost ko bhi toh impress kar sakta hu. (Now you're reacting, I can impress my friend also)."

For the unversed, in the same episode, contestants were given a task in which the nominated contestants got the last chance to save themselves from nominations. Through this task, Karan Veer Mehra was saved and the nominated contestants of week 10 are Edin Rose, Vivian Dsena, Chaahat Pandey, Tajinder Bagga, and Digvijay Rathee. Avinash Mishra, being the current Tiime God was the moderator of the task.

Although Eisha tried to save Vivian Dsena, she failed. On the other hand, Chum gave her best and saved Karan in every round.

