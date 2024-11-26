Bigg Boss 18, November 25: Vivian Dsena nominates himself to save Shilpa Shirodkar; Latter says, ‘Karz mein…’

In tonight’s (November 26) episode of Bigg Boss 16, the nominations task took place with an interesting twist. The contestants had to prove if the relationships they had formed inside the house were true or not. They were sent to the activity area in partners and it was up to them to decide who would be nominated for elimination and who would be saved. When it came to Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar, the former saved the latter.

Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar have shared a close bond inside the Bigg Boss 18 house since the beginning. As Bigg Boss decided to send them together, Shilpa took the driver’s seat and the Madhubala ator sat next to her in the sidecar. Shilpa tried to convince the latter to let her nominate herself.

“Aapko kyun lagta hain aapko jana hahiye? Batao pehle. (Why do you think you should go? Tell me first),” asked Vivian. Shilpa replied that whatever reason she would give would seem illogical to Dsena. The latter laughed and amidst the conversation, he got up from the seat and hit his photo with the hammer.

After this, Bigg Boss stated that it seemed they took the decision and Vivian saved Shilpa, yet again. The Bollywood actress says that this is the third time he has saved her from nominations. “Karz mein dooba raha ye (I am getting deep in his debts),” shares Shirodkar.

Before the task began, Bigg Boss joked that it was high time Shilpa should answer who she would choose between A and B or K and V. Taking a moment to think, Shilpa replied, “K”. The other housemates clapped hearing this.

After the nomination task was over, Dsena brought this up as he talked to Shirodkar. The Madhubala actor also stated that he always believed that action speaks louder than words.

The nominated contestants of Bigg Boss 18 Week 8 are Vivian Dsena, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, Tajinder Bagga, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, and Sara Khan.

