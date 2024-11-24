Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Yamini Malhotra says Shilpa Shirodkar is playing smart and safe, calls THIS contestant weakest

Yamini Malhotra garnered quite attention as soon as she entered the Bigg Boss 18 house. It’s been only four days since she entered, but she has already made many enemies. The dentist-turned-actress spoke exclusively to us and shared her thoughts about the existing contestants inside the house.

Talking about the contestants who are playing the smartest game inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, Yamini Malhotra immediately takes actress Shilpa Shirodkar’s name. She says, “Shilpa ji is playing the smartest game because she has been nice to both groups. She says the same thing to them that this is who she is, nice and lovely. Hence she doesn’t get votes from any sides. She’s playing really smart, really safe.”

She also shared her thoughts about the evicted contestant Hema Sharma. She thinks the viewers couldn’t see her personality as she was evicted early. She says, “Initially, she was in the jail and when she came out, she was taken off. So, we couldn’t even see her properly.”

The actress also mentioned which contestant she thinks is the weakest. "Sara is very weak because she is not doing anything. Even if she is doing, it’s not nice and pleasant to watch," shares the wildcard entrant. Talking about her triggering points, she shares, "If there are dirty washrooms, somebody says something mean to me or calls me a liar– I have a lot of trigger points."

Before Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra and Aditi Mistry, Kashish Kapoor, and Digvijay Rathee entered the house as wildcard entrants. Malhotra adds, "They came with a very different objective that they would surpass all, but they couldn’t. So, their game is going very average. It's not what they promised to the audience."

Further, she also wishes that the host Salman Khan enter the house one of these days to meet the wildcard entrants since they missed meeting him because of their mid-week entry.

For the unversed, Yamini essayed the role of Shivani Chavan in the hit serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The dentist-turned-actress’ entry in the controversial reality show marks her comeback after a long hiatus.

