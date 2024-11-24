Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee refuses to save Kashish Kapoor from elimination; Says THIS as Salman Khan asks him about ex-girlfriend Unnati

On November 23’s episode, Bigg Boss 18 took an interesting turn when Digvijay Rathee was given the power to save co-contestant Kashish Kapoor from this week’s eliminations. Bigg Boss told the Splitsvilla X5 contestant that he could change the timeline of the house but he refused to save Kashish.

Explaining his decision to not save Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee said, "Mein nahi save karna chahunga Kashish ko. Mere paas koi reason nahi hain usko save karne ka. Agar ek reason chhota sa mein sochu bhi toh humlog same background se aaye hain, same game show se aaye hain, us show ka insan agar agey jata hain toh achha lagega. But yaha pe mein apna sochunga."

(I don't want to save Kashish. I don't have any reason to save her. If I think, then there might be one small reason that we came from the same show and it would feel good to see a person who came from the same show going ahead in this game. But, I will think about me this time.)

Later, Salman Khan schooled Digvijay for lack of clarity in his relationships. After Salman Khan told Digvijay that he had a girlfriend outside, the contestant immediately replied, “No sir, I don’t have a girlfriend.” The host further added that he thinks he doesn’t have one, but it’s unclear to the girl where she stands. Digvijay explained that he cleared everything with Unnati Tomar before entering the show.

However, Unnati tried to get in touch with Digvijay after the promos of him entering the house went out. The MTV Splitsvilla X5 contestant shared that he called her and made his intentions clear that he doesn't want a relationship with her.

For the unversed, a total of 7 Bigg Boss 18 contestants are nominated for elimination this week - Karan Veer Mehra, Chahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee. In tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar, one of them will exit the house.

