Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Kishan says ‘Vivian Dsena knows he is channel’s ladla, so…’; talks about Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra’s game

Bigg Boss 1 finalist and Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan returned to the television screens as a host of a special segment of the ongoing Bigg Boss 18. He hosts Hay Daiyya with Ravi Bhaiya Garda Uda Denge every Friday. Recently, he sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla to talk about his emotions after returning to the house, the gameplay of the contestants, his favorite ones, and more.

As he sat down, Ravi Kishan shared that he keeps reading Pinkvilla as our notifications keep popping up. The actor-turned-politician who won over audiences with his performance in Laapataa Ladies shared his excitement as he returned to Bigg Boss 18 as host of the special segment. Read excerpts from the interview below:

As a contestant in Bigg Boss 1 to now hosting a special segment on Bigg Boss 18, what was your reaction when the makers approached you for hosting Hay Daiyya with Ravi Bhaiya?

Very happy. Because I was a participant, never ever in my wildest dreams, I imagined co-hosting Bigg Boss. It is already hosted by Salman Khan, who is the spirit of Bigg Boss. It is a great opportunity.

At the same time, I was worried because I found the contestants very boring before entering. So I was wondering what to do with them. Thank god they understood whatever hints I gave them and they are playing very well and everything is now coming out in the open.

Which contestant do you think is playing the smartest game this season? And if you had to give one piece of advice to the current housemates as a former finalist, what would it be?

Shilpa Shirodkar. Look at how she was, and how transformed. Crying and all, full-on drama, she is giving all out. Let’s not say if she will be a finalist or not, but she is playing very well. She is watching everything, very alert, making relationships with everyone and knows when to play which card, using Karan accordingly. Sab kuch barabar se she is doing.

But netizens think she is playing safe…

No, no. She is playing game, and now she wants to go to the end of the show. So, that’s the beauty of the show. Once she goes crazy, like Vivian knows he is the channel’s ladla, he has good following, so he is secured.

But everyone forgot Shilpa, so she had to reestablish her image in people’s minds. Maybe she wants to come back to the industry and make new fans, all her fans are from the 90s, so to connect with the new generation of fans, she is smartly doing it. Karan Veer Mehra is all out now, doing fantastic.

These 3 new wildcards that entered, they dominated the girls and now the female housemates are silent.

On premiere night, contestants Vivian Dsena and Alice Kaushik were declared as top 2. Looking at their current performance, do you think they deserve to be in the top 2?

The show should never become predictable. I am sure Salman knows it because he is doing it very well. I can see more underdogs coming out, whom nobody noticed initially. So, this will continue to increase the show’s TRP ratings as well.

Bigg Boss is currently in 18th season. Besides the unfiltered sides of celebrities, what do you think works for the show that it still continues to dominate TRP charts?

If I tell you I have just come from a temple and I am a vegetarian, you’ll find it very boring. The minute I say I have a colorful life… Everyone enjoys peeking into neighbor’s windows. We become alert whenever there’s a fight in the neighborhood, we enjoy these things. That is what human nature is.

People are interested to know divorce stories. So, Bigg Boss will continue to enjoy popularity among viewers. If animals watch it, the show will be flop, but with humans, never. It’s so enjoyable.

If you had the chance to step into the Bigg Boss house and pick 5 housemates from the industry to join you, who would you choose?

Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, and Kangana Ranaut.

Well, it would be interesting to see all these Bollywood actors creating a riot inside the house and it will be a season to remember!

