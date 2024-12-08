Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Digvijay Rathee feels Karan Veer Mehra might lose game because of Shilpa Shirodkar; Sunidhi Chauhan adds dose of sarcasm

Bigg Boss 18 has been witnessing a lot of drama ever since it started airing. Today (December 8), Sunidhi Chauhan and Sanya Malhotra will grace the show to promote their newly released song Aankh. They will be stepping inside the controversial house and hosting a special segment for the housemates. The duo asks the contestants to name the bond that they feel should be put on the back burner.

With Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra in the spotlight, Digvijay Rathee says, "Mujhe bura laga hai ki bhai yaar yeh toh pura din saath saath baithte hain fir bhi peeche khanjar ghonp diya. Agar yeh jeetega toh apni wajah se jeetega, aur haarega toh ho sakta hai ki Shilpa ji ki wajah se haar jaaye (I'm feeling bad that the two spend most of the time together, and Shilpa still betrays him. If he wins, he will win for his own reasons, and if he loses, it is possible that he will lose because of Shilpa ji)."

Adding a bit of sarcasm, Sunidhi Chauhan quips that she is reminded of a song and starts singing 'Mainu ishq tera le dooba.' The caption of the promo reads, "Task ke dauraan Digvijay ne kaati Karan Veer aur Shilpa ke rishtey ki door. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18 Weekend Ka Vaar, Saturday-Sunday raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Advertisement

Take a look at the promo here:

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Farah Khan schooled Digvijay Rathee for his behavior and mentioned how he has been a common factor in the last few physical fights. The host remarked that it seemed like he had gotten into the Splitsvilla thing.

For the uninitiated, the nominated contestants for this week are Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Sara Arfeen Khan, Shilpa Shirodkar, Digvijay Rathee, and Kashish Kapoor.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Rajiv Adatia praises 'epic' Farah Khan for putting housemates 'back in their place'