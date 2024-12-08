Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar was approached for Malaika Arora-Shah Rukh Khan's song Chaiyya Chaiyya; here's why Farah Khan rejected her

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18, Farah Khan hosted the weekend ka vaar instead of Salman Khan. She reprimanded several contestants for their misbehavior in the show. Towards the end of the episode, Shilpa Shirodkar was seen sharing an anecdote. While talking to Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa recalled the time Farah Khan approached her for the song Chaiyya Chaiyya, which featured Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan.

While the episode was about to conclude, Chum Darang simply said "Thank you" to Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar. During this chat, Shilpa Shirodkar candidly shared, "She (Farah) approached me for Chaiyya Chaiyya." Shilpa stated that Farah asked her to lose weight in order to feature in the song. The actress revealed after a week or ten days Farah refused to take her in the song.

Karan Veer Mehra asked Shilpa whether it was because she didn't lose weight. Shilpa revealed that Farah told her, "You are fat for the song." After hearing this revelation, Karan Veer Mehra bursts into laughter. Shilpa revealed that then Malaika Arora was cast in Chaiyya Chaiyya opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Karan Veer Mehra mentioned how Shilpa admitted this fact sweetly and questioned, "Tu chadti toh train rukh jaati kya? (Would the train have stopped if you had climbed onto it?) Shilpa mentioned that only Farah Khan and Dil Se director Mani Ratnam can reveal why she was rejected from the song.

Advertisement

Chaiyya Chaiyya song was from Dil Se film directed by Mani Ratnam. The hit song was choreographed by Farah Khan and featured Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, the nominated contestants of this week are Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Chum Darang, Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee and Karan Veer Mehra. One of them will get evicted from Salman Khan's show in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Stay tuned!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, December 7: Farah Khan lashes out at Sara Arfeen Khan for her ugly statements on Karan Veer Mehra's family; schools Tajinder Bagga