Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, December 6: Sara Arfeen Khan throws tissue at Digvijay Rathee, tells him 'Tere baap ko akal...'

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, December 6: Tonight's Bigg Boss 18 episode dropped jaws as Rajat Dalal and Avinashi Mishra got physically violent with Digvijay Rathee. The chaos began after Digvijay emerged as the winner in a task and won the biscuit hamper. After he won the hamper, he asked Chum Darang not to distribute the biscuits that he gave to her as they were her share. Eisha Singh noticed Digvijay asking Chum not to share the biscuits with anyone.

While talking to Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, and others, Eisha Singh mentioned how Digvijay Rathee is unwilling to distribute the biscuits. Thus, she doesn't want any biscuits from her hamper. Rajat then returned the biscuits to Digvijay as many members, including Eisha, Avinash, and others, refused to have biscuits. Digvijay then asked Yamini to return his biscuits.

Eisha got furious and taunted Digvijay Rathee, saying he should take everyone home. This led to a huge argument between Eisha and Digvijay. Digvijay blamed Eisha for badmouthing him and called her the "worst" person. Eisha also called out Digvijay for his behavior. Eisha angrily told Digvijay that she badmouths about him all the time, to which Digvijay replied that she didn't have the guts to say everything on his face.

Digvijay and Eisha Singh even passed negative comments about each other's profession, values, and fans. While their argument continued, it escalated when Sara Arfeen Khan mocked Digvijay for not having his own personality.

Digvijay accused Sara of acting and purposely trying to instigate him as she was nominated. Amidst this, Digvijay also blamed Eisha Singh for planning Alice Kaushik's eviction in order to be the only female in the group. Avinash Mishra then got involved in the argument. While Digvijay and Avinash were arguing, Sara wipes her face off with a tissue and throws it on Digvijay.

Yamini Malhotra and Chaahat Pandey questioned Sara's misbehavior. Digvijay blamed Vivian Dsena for begging for "validation." Sara then questioned Digvijay's profession of having a coaching center for people trying to enter reality shows. Digvijay told Sara she was crazy even though her husband was a mind coach.

Sara Arfeen Khan tells Digvijay, "Tere baap ko akal hoti toh voh teko idar nahi bhejta (If your father had brains, he would not have sent you here)." When Sara was confronted for her comment, she retaliated by saying that Digvijay commented on her husband.

During the argument, Digvijay questioned her, "Kya hua fatt gayi? (Are you scared?) This agitated Rajat Dalal, who then got involved in the argument and asked Digvijay not to use such words for women. Rajat warned Digvijay to mind his words. While the other inmates also tried to calm down the situation, Avinash mocked Digvijay and told him, "Jaa jaake chaat (Go and lick)."

Pointing towards Avinash and Eisha, Digvijay commented, "Tum chaate ho (You both lick)." This left Eisha furious; she told Digvijay that she would slap him. Eisha slammed Digvijay for his language. Rajat then dragged Digvijay by his collar, and both got physically violent with each other.

While both attacked each other, Vivian Dsena charged upon Digvijay after learning what he told Eisha. Later, Avinash Mishra and Digvijay attacked each other, leaving everyone in shock. The argument continued for a long time, which created a tense situation inside the Bigg Boss 18 house.

Stay tuned!

