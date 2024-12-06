Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra admits 'Bad boy bane rehne mai fayda hai', reveals why he thinks so; Yamini Malhotra opines

Bigg Boss Season 18 is famous for its strong contestants who are very vocal about their opinions. Amongst them, Karan Veer Mehra, who is among the most loved participants of the show, is often called out for not expressing his opinions every time during discussions. He was often slammed for his derogatory remarks and was also tagged as a 'mean' person sometimes. However, Yamini Malhotra has a different opinion about Karan Veer Mehra.

Jio Cinema uploaded a video from the live feed of Bigg Boss 18. In this clip, it is seen how Yamini Malhotra decoded Karan Veer Mehra's personality and mentions how he has two sides. She claimed that Karan Veer enjoys showing his rude and bad side to everyone. She said, "You like to be the bad boy. You are scared to express your soft, vulnerable side to everyone. You are a good person but you want to portray a bad boy image and you enjoy it. You don't want to accept your vulnerability."

Karan Veer Mehra agreed with Yamini Malhotra's statement and mentioned, "Bad boy bane rehne mai fayda hai na. You are off responsibilities. Maine toh kaha tha mai bura aadmi hu. Joh marzi ho jaaye (There's an advantage in being a boy as you are off responsibilities. I had said I am a bad boy even if anything happens)." However, Yamini mentioned that she believes he is not a bad boy.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Journalists Saurabh Dwivedi, Rohit Khilnani and Sweta Singh confronted several contestants for their opinions, thoughts and relationships in the house. In the upcoming episode of the show, Shalini Passi will enter as a special guest in the Bigg Boss house.

For the uninformed, the nominated contestants of this week are Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Chum Darang, Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee and Karan Veer Mehra. One of them will get evicted from Salman Khan's show in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

