Bigg Boss 18: Rajiv Adatia praises 'epic' Farah Khan for putting housemates 'back in their place'

Rajiv Adatia is an ardent fan and an avid viewer of Bigg Boss. From being a contestant on the show to sharing his opinions about the ongoing season, he has always managed to voice out his thoughts. Only recently, Rajiv took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and praised Farah Khan for giving the contestants a reality check. He felt elated after she slammed the housemates for their behavior and obsession with Karan Veer Mehra.

Adatia's note read, "Promo of weekend ka vaar and Farah was epic!! People’s faces!! She put a lot of people back in their place! was epic! #bb18."

Take a look at the note here:

Earlier, Rajiv Adatia shared a note on X, referring to Shilpa Shirodkar as Kokila. He mentioned how the house has turned into Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and has been delivering the daily soap-like drama.

For the unversed, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Farah Khan arrived on stage to confront the housemates about their personal remarks about others. She schooled Sara Arfeen Khan and Tajinder Bagga for their ugly statements about Karan Veer Mehra's family. The host called out Sara for throwing water at Karan's face, throwing tissue on Digvijay's face, and passing harsh remarks about their lives.

Later, Farah confronted Tajinder for his disrespectful comment regarding Karan's uncle. She pointed out to everyone present that Bagga had made an inappropriate remark, suggesting that Karan Veer's uncle might be cleaning washrooms in PMO. She then criticized Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh for finding humor in such a hurtful statement.

Advertisement

In addition to this, Farah warned Rajat Dalal, saying that if he would be involved in a physical fight once again, he would be out of the Bigg Boss 18 house. She advised him to control his aggression and anger. Further, as per the promo, the renowned filmmaker will bash Eisha for her growing obsession with Mehra.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Farah Khan warns Rajat Dalal, ‘Ek aur bar agar physical fight…’; Latter’s attitude shocks filmmaker