Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Rajat Dalal gets into physical fight with Avinash Mishra after argument with Vivian Dsena; Eisha Singh falls and hurts herself

Call it Bigg Boss 18 or the epicenter of drama, the reality show has already retained much of its essence. From verbal altercations to physical fights, the controversial house has witnessed many things so far. In the prevue of the upcoming episode, Rajat Dalal is seen getting into a physical fight with Avinash Mishra. Initially, the argument starts between Rajat and Vivian but takes a different turn after Avinash intervenes.

Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra's nasty physical fight

In the promo uploaded by the makers, Vivian Dsena is seen asking Rajat Dalal about the distribution of ration. The Madhubala actor inquires, "Jab jail mein tha tab equally khana kyun nahi diya (Why didn't you give equal food to everyone when you were inside the jail?)." In response, the fitness fanatic asks him to put his opinions strongly rather than taking the help of his friends.

So, Dsena strongly announces, "Bhai main bolta nahi hun bajata hun (I don't speak but teach a lesson)." The comment does not go well with Rajat, and he aggressively walks toward the actor, instigating him. The former touches the Sirf Tum actor's shoulders saying that that people like Vivian come and go.

While Dalal almost loses his calm, Vivian subtly replies that he will walk him off from the Bigg Boss 18 house. The promo then shows Avinash making a pointed remark at Rajat and the latter responds, "Dekho guruji, aapka chela khada ho gaya hai aapke liye (See guruji, you student has taken stand for you)."

By mentioning 'guru,' he means Vivian Dsena. Time and again, the housemates have referred to Avinash Mishra as Vivian's follower and claim that the Nath actor does whatever he says. Eventually, Rajat gets angry after Mishra claims that he is scared of him. The two end up getting into an ugly physical fight.

Other housemates like Digvijay Rathee, Arfeen Khan, and Eisha Singh try to stop their scuffle. Lastly, the promo shows Esha falling on the floor as she tries to intervene. In one of the segments of the promo, Dsena is heard saying those who have no manners must behave in a civilized way.

Take a look at the promo here:

Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra's equation

Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra have been at loggerheads in the last couple of episodes. There have been several instances when the duo have gotten involved in ugly verbal spats. The latest episode had been targeting each other through poetic lines.

When the fitness enthusiast was inside the jail, he hurled abuse at both Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra. The Nath actor didn't react aggressively but commented that, finally, Rajat's real personality had come out. However, the latter denied this, saying that the contract he had signed prevented him from showing his real identity.

Rajat noted that Vivian, as the current Time God, has not been using his power properly and has been favoring Avinash, Eisha Singh, and Alice Kaushik in assigning house duties and other aspects.

In the Sunday special segment with Ravi Kishan, the actor asked Rajat Dalal why he keeps issuing threats to others. When Vivian expressed that powerful people believe in actions more than just sending threats, Dalal commented that he had seen people like Vivian folding their hands and holding their ears.

About Bigg Boss 18

So far, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, and Hema Sharma have been evicted, while Gunratna Sadavarte has walked away. Two wild card contestants, Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee have entered the house.

