Bigg Boss 18, Nov 3 Written Update: ‘Iski jeebh se toilet saaf…’ Rajat Dalal abuses Avinash Mishra and clashes with Vivian Dsena; gets in tiff with Ravi Kishan

Bigg Boss 18's latest episode (Nov 3) turned out to be entertaining and dramatic. Ravi Kishan was in the house to conduct a special segment for the housemates, giving them a reality check. However, Rajat Dalal took away the spotlight with his argument with Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena. The fitness trainer abused the former and was seen in an aggressive mode while deciding the menu for the housemates.

Dalal admitted to craving fights and called out Dsena, claiming that he could teach the Madhibala actor a lesson but couldn't because of the contract.

Rajat Dalal calls Avinash Mishra ch*tiya

Tonight's episode started with Rajat Dalal and Shrutika Arjun deciding the menu for the housemates. The former denied giving coffee, and Avinash Mishra confronted him about the same. The Nath actor explained how Rajat referred to coffee as the basic ration but has been calling it a luxury after going inside the jail.

Dalal accepted that he did not stand on his own words. Meanwhile, when Vivian Dsena shared his opinion, Rajat seemingly used a cuss word to address him. Later, he explained that Vivian, being the Time God, has not been using his power in a good way and is playing biased towards Avinash, Eisha, and Alice.

Eventually, the 28-year-old lost his cool and abused the Sirf Tum actor. Rajat also abused Avinash, saying, "Tu bhi ch*tiya hai."

Arfeen Khan labels Avinash Mishra as 'fattu'

While Rajat and Shrutika were discussing the ration and food menu of the housemates, Sara Arfeen Khan faced a backlash from a few contestants for throwing away the coffee. Arfeen Khan arrived in her defense and confronted Avinash Mishra, too.

The mind coach elaborated on how Avinash did not react when Rajat abused him the way he did when Chum Darang called him 'saala.' Arfeen said, "Bolo na usko. Tum darte ho (Argue with him. You are feared). Fattu." Mishra clarified that he had told Rajat that his real personality was finally on the table.

But the fitness fanatic had a different thought. He remarked, "Abhi bhi nahi nikla. Aur show ke chakkar mein nikal bhi nahi sakta. Sign aise hain. Teri jeebh se toilet saaf karwa sakta hun aisi personality hai meri (I haven't shown my real personality yet, and I cannot as I have signed the contract. However, I pursue a personality point to which I can make you clean the toilets by your tongue)."

Rajat Dalal and Ravi Kishan's interaction

After Ravi Kishan entered the Bigg Boss 18 house to host a Sunday special segment, the actor asked Rajat Dalal why he keeps issuing threats to others. When Vivian expressed that powerful people believe in actions more than just sending threats, Dalal commented that he had seen people like Vivian folding their hands and holding their ears.

After Ravi Kishan asked Rajat Dalal to teach Vivian a lesson if he feels the actor is wrong, he told the Laapataa Ladies actor, "Aap ek baari contract hatwa do, mai inki jeebh se pata nahi kya kya hatwa ke dikha deta hun (Once you cancel my contract, then you can see that I can actually make him clean things with his tongue)."

What else happened?

Further, Chaahat Pandey and Vivian Dsena were seen at odds again regarding hygiene issues. Chum and Karan talked about their equation, and the actress confirmed liking him as a friend.

Eisha Singh was upset with Rajat's changing colors and his habit of talking bad about her behind her back. Lastly, Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor arrived inside the house as wild card contestants.

