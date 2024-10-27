Bigg Boss 18: 'Ek time khaana nahi khao toh jaan nahi chali jayegi’ says Avinash Mishra's mom to Chaahat Pandey; He tells her 'tameez se baat karo'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, in an interesting twist, contestants Chaahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra’s mothers appeared on the show. They addressed the issue of Avinash refusing to give ration to Chaahat and the latter throwing water on his face. During the debate, Mishra’s mom told Pandey that she wouldn’t die if she skipped one meal.

As Bigg Boss welcomes the mothers on the show, he asks Avinash Mishra’s mother her opinion on the recent incident; Chaahat Pandey throwing water at him after the lights went off. His mother stated it was very wrong of the actress to do so. To justify, she says that she had her dinner already and still threw water at Avinash after everybody went to bed.

In response, Chaahat stated that she ate the food left by Shilpa Shirodkar, but it was not her portion. Amidst the argument, Avinash’s mother says, “Ek time khaana nahi khao toh jaan nahi chali jayegi. Game khelne wahe pe gaye ho, game ko majedar banao, waha khana khane nahi gaye ho. (If you skip a meal, it won’t kill you. You’re there to play the game, make the game interesting, not to just go there and eat.)”

Next, Chaahat Pandey also asks Avinash’s mother her opinion on the actor character shaming Pandey on national television. Her mother says it was the right thing to do. As Chaahat smiles and says, “Waah,” Avinash tells Pandey, “Tameez se baat karo, na sarcasm na taunt maro. Mein bhi yaha shanti se baitha hu. (Speak respectfully, don’t use sarcasm or taunts. I’m also sitting here peacefully.)”

Later, Salman Khan also addressed the incident. He schooled Avinash Mishra on his anger issues.

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan streams new episodes every night throughout the week at 10 PM and on weekends at 9:30 PM.

