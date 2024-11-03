Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Vivian Dsena tells Rajat Dalal 'inhone apni zindagi mein dekha hi kya hai'; latter calls out actor's 'aukaat' in response

Bigg Boss 18 is the talk of the town owing to its controversial content and dramatic twists. In a surprising turn of events, Ravi Kishan will arrive on the show as a host and give contestants a reality check. In the promo for the upcoming episode, Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal are seen at loggerheads, passing pointed remarks at each other.

The fitness enthusiast calls out the actor's 'aukaat' and asserts that he holds the power to teach him a lesson, given the contract must be removed.

Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal's heated exchange of words

Ravi Kishan, who will be seen hosting the show tonight (November 3), asks Rajat Dalal about why he keeps threatening the housemates. However, Vivian Dsena claims that powerful people never intend to issue threats; instead, they believe in actions.

The Madhubala actor talks about Rajat and adds, "Abhi inki umar hi kya huyi hai, inhone apni zindagi mein dekha hi kya hai (What is his age now? What has he seen in his life by now?)." Replying to his comments, the fitness trainer loudly explains, "Maine Vivian bhai jaise haath jodte aur kaan pakadte dekhe hain aur murga banake road pe chalate dekhe hain. Itni inki haisiyat aur aukaat nahi hai (I have seen people like Vivian folding their hands, holding their ears, and walking on the road like a rooster. He does not have status)."

Advertisement

After Ravi Kishan asks Rajat Dalal to teach Vivian a lesson if he feels the actor is wrong, he comments, "Aap ek baari contract hatwa do, mai inki jeep se pata nahi kya kya hatwa ke dikha deta hun (Oce you cancel my contract, then you can see what I can actually remove from his jeep)."

Ravi Kishan's witty response to Rajat Dalal's statements

Ravi Kishan, who is one of the former Bigg Boss contestants, explains to Rajat that life is all about getting things done without being physically involved. Responding to his advice, the latter says, "Jeevan mein pehli baari Bigg Boss aaya hun (This is the first time that I have participated in Bigg Boss)."

The Laapataa Ladies actor tells him how he also participated in the show once and that no one came multiple times. Meanwhile, Avinash Mishra laughs at Dalal's opinions.

Take a look at one of the promos for Bigg Boss 18:

Advertisement

What happened in the last episode?

In the latest episode (November 2), Salman Khan asked the housemates to gift each other specific tags based on each other's personalities. Chaahat Pandey received the highest number of gifts. Vivian Dsena gave her the tag of 'lack of class' while Alice Kaushik claimed that the Nath actress needs to work on her hygiene. Shilpa Shirodkar was labeled with a 'lack of originality' by Shrutika Arjun.

Further, Alice Kaushik was heard saying, "I want to kill Karan on record. Murder Karan, physically. If he dies, I'll be responsible." The Pandya Store actress believed that Karan Veer Mehra disrespected her relationship with Kanwar Dhillon.

Furthermore, host Salman Khan introduced two wild card contestants to the audience, Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee. The duo was seen together at MTV Splitsvilla X5. On the show, Digvijay was deprived of a chance to participate in the grand finale when his connection, Kashish Kapoor, chose to take money over the ticket to the finale.

Advertisement

In addition to all this, Shehzada Dhami was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. He received the least votes this week and hence, had to walk out of the controversial house.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Will Kashish Kapoor choose money over game again? She says 'If Bigg Boss offers me Rs 5 crore...'