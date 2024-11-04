Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Vivian Dsena gets superpower to nominate; Chaahat Pandey, Karan Veer Mehra and others in danger zone

Bigg Boss 18, currently in its fourth week is keeping viewers hooked with its non-stop drama and entertainment. As another week begins, the dreaded part- nominations, will take place again. The latest promo shows that Vivian Dsena gets the superpower of nominating co-contestants for eviction this week. Let's take a look at which contestants will be in the danger zone.

The Bigg Boss 18 promo begins with Bigg Boss announcing, “Aaj ye octopus ke bhookh shant karne ke liye, aap seedhe seedhe logon ke bali chadhayenge, yani aap in sadasyo ko seedhe seedhe ghar se beghar hone ke liye nominate karenge. (To satisfy the hunger of this octopus today, you will have to choose contestants who be in danger zone for eviction)”. In response, Vivian Dsena chooses Rajat Dalal as the first nominated contestant. “Octopus bohot bhookha hai, toh zyada meat jaha hain, usi ko agey badhna chahiye, Rajat. (The octopus is very hungry, so one with the most meat should come forward, Rajat.)”

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

Explaining why he took his name, the Madhubala actor says that Rajat keeps changing his opinions according to the situation and time. The social media influencer replies, "Baat wahe pe palat ni ke nahi, waha pe ayesi cheez bolni padhi jiske liye humein safai na dene padhe. (It's not about switching my opinion, but stating something for which you do not have to explain yourself.)"

Advertisement

Next, Vivian Dsena takes Shrutika Arjun's name. He says, "Aapko aapka point rakhne ka tareeka jo hain, wo thoda badalna chahiye. Ekdam straight, samne to the point baat kariye. (You should change how you give your opinion, it should be straight and to the point)." The actress immediately hits back saying, "Aapka dimaag mein samaj kam hain, toh aapko explain karne mein time lagta hain. (Your brain does not understand things easily, so it takes time to explain.)"

After Shrutika, Dsena takes Karan Veer Mehra's name and says, "Karan ki opinion cheezon mein clearly sunai nahi de rahi hain. (Karan's opinion cannot be heard much.)

Then he takes Chaahat Pandey's name and says, "Inke kuch aapne personal agendas hote hain jo unhone ne game mein settle karti hain. Inki baton mein koi mudda nahi hota, bas ek hi baat loop pe repeat chal rahi hoti. Mere khayal mein ayese logon ko is ghar mein koi zaroorat nahi hain. (She has some personal agendas that she settles in the game. Her arguments have no point and she keeps repeating the same things again and again. I feel we do not need such people in the house)."

Advertisement

Chaahat hits back at him and says that at least she takes a stand, unlike Dsena who often walks away when people are talking to him. The Madhubala actor says that he ignores stupid people. To this, Pandey replies, "Aapka ye ghamand isi show mein tootega, Vivian Dsena. (Your pride will break in this show.)"

The Bigg Boss 18 promo is uploaded with the caption, "Nomination ka superpower hai Vivian ke haathon mein. Are you ready for the drama? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan airs every day at 10 PM and at 9:30 PM on weekends.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Kashish Kapoor hits back at Eisha Singh after claims of insecurity; says, 'Andhon mein kaana raja'