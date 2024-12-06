Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Rajat Dalal justifies kidnapping and other cases against him, ‘Agar aap mere naam kharan karoge…’

Bigg Boss 18 is getting more interesting with each passing day. To stir things up inside the house, a few journalists will enter to question contestants about their past, life outside the house, and their activities inside. A recent promo shows Rajat Dalal being questioned by Saurabh Dwivedi about all the cases filed against him.

The clip begins with the journalist asking Rajat Dalal if he lives with his family. The Bigg Boss 18 contestant replies, “Parivaar ke sath rehta hu par ek samay mera bhi aisaa tha, jab kehte hain na jawani thodi hawa leti hain toh insan thoda hawa mein chala jata hain, wo parivaar dekhna chod deta hain.”

The journalist then reminds him about the charges against him and says he has been slapped with Section 365. Rajat intervenes and says, “Kidnapping ki.” Then the journalist continues, “294 b- obscenity, 506-criminal intimidation...”

In his defense, Dalal says, “Mere paas ke vaidh wajah thi kisiko kidnap karne ka. Na meine payse mangi, na mein dhamki dii. Ghar pe ek ghante do ghante baad agar mein kisiko chod deta hu, toh usme kidnapping ki mera kya ho sakta hain? (I didn’t have any valid reason to kidnap. Neither did I ask for money nor did I threaten him. I just kept him for a few hours and then let him go, Is that kidnapping?)”

The journalist reminds him that there are videos, and also the victim’s mother mentioned in the complaint that Dalal forced him to walk like a chicken. He replies that the victim did this to make the complaint look valid and strong.

Rajat Dalal continues saying, “Agar aap mere naam kharab karoge, mere hisab se, na meine mehendi laga rakhhi, na mein chudi pehen rakhhi… (If you tarnish my image, according to my will, since I neither have mehendi or bangles in my hands...)” As the journalist says that the victim had to be hospitalized later, Rajat denies it and says he has a video that he dropped him home in good health. The social media influencer adds that if someone teases him or gets on his nerves, then he makes sure to give it back to them.

The promo also shows Karan Veer Mehra and Chaahat Pandey sitting there and listening to Rajat's statements.

