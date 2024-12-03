Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee get into physical altercation as race to new Time God begins

Another week begins, which means time to select a new Time God for the Bigg Boss 18 house. Ahead of the Time God task, the official social media handle uploaded a promo to share with viewers a glimpse of what they can expect from the next episode. It shows contestants Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee, who turned from friends to foes, quickly getting into a physical altercation.

Colors TV uploaded the Bigg Boss 18 promo on the official Instagram handle, which begins with showing all the housemates standing together before participating in the task.

As the task begins, Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee get into a tiff. As the latter tries to balance a few tiles, the former comes and kicks it. He continues this as Rathee screams, “Pagal ho gaya kya kuch ho nahi paa raha hain toh? (Have you gone mad since you can do nothing?)”

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

Rajat hits back at him, saying, “Tu game khel raha hain, mein bhi game khel raha. (You are playing a game, I am also doing the same).” In response, Digvijay says, “Dimaag se pagal aadmi. Peeche jaake bhai ka budhai kare. (Mad person. You backstab your brother.)” Rajat gets furious and asks him not to call him his brother.

Then Digvijay pushes Rajat, and the latter also hits him back. The two get into a physical fight when Chaahat Pandey comes in between and tries to stop Dalal.

The Bigg Boss 18 promo is uploaded with the caption, “Time God ka game laayega do doston ke beech daraar. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

For the unversed, Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee shared a good bond in the initial days, as the two knew each other from the outside. However, with time, the equation changed.

