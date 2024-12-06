Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Shalini Passi makes stylish entry into house; Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra and others deal with her tantrums

Things are about to get more interesting inside the Bigg Boss 18 house as The Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi to enter the house tonight. Currently basking in the success of the Netflix show, she is ready to bring her charm to the controversial reality show. The recently released promo shows Shalini Passi inside the house.

As Shalini Passi enters, the housemates welcome her. Karan Veer Mehra initiates a conversation asking her the secret to her flawless beauty. The art connoisseur replies, “I try not to take stress. I give stress to other people.” In the evening, she says that she only wants coffee which is cooled down to room temperature. Vivian Dsena offers her coffee and she asks for a straw to have it. Shilpa Shirodkar smiles at Vivian as the latter gets surprised.

Here’s a glimpse of Shalini Passi inside the Bigg Boss 18 house:

Then Passi is seen going around the house with Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal. She asks if there are mosquitoes and advises them to fix mosquito nets when Mishra says yes. Digvijay Rathee, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar put up a mosquito net around a single bed and bow down holding hands.

At night, the socialite from Delhi struggles to sleep and tells Bigg Boss, “Mein nahi so payungi yaha kharate ke saath. (I won’t be able to sleep here amid snores).”

Talking about her outfit, she chose a red sequined dress for her appearance in Salman Khan’s show. In another promo, she talked about going inside the house. She mentioned that her friends often joked about her ability to lead. “My friends would joke with me that I should be the leader of Bigg Boss. You'll give them good training and discipline them,” she said with a laugh.

For the unversed, Shalini Passi is entering the Bigg Boss 18 house as a guest.

