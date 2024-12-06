Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Eisha Singh accuses Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena of 'sidelining' her while they talk; latter says 'You're not required'

Bigg Boss 18 house often puts friendships to the test. Close friends Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra's opinions also clash several times due to the serious environment of the house. In a new promo, Eisha can be seen expressing her disappointment while talking to Avinash. She revealed feeling 'sidelined' when he talks to Vivian Dsena.

Jio Cinema shared a clip from the 24-hour live stream of Bigg Boss 18. In this clip, Eisha Singh confronts Avinash Mishra for ignoring her. While explaining her feelings, Eisha stated that she will always choose him, even if she is there to play her game. She emphasized that she would never consider ignoring him in order to win the show and accused him of sidelining her.

In response, Avinash said, "You are saying this for your safety." Eisha denied this and mentioned that she was unaware of his conversations with Vivian Dsena.

Avinash Mishra acknowledged this by telling Eisha, "You are not required there." Eisha then explained how she had noticed the strong bond between him and Vivian and felt left out. She accused both Avinash and Vivian of sidelining her. Avinash reminded her that they three are his priorities always.

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh have shared a close bond since the first week of Bigg Boss 18. They were often seen taking a stand for each other and supporting each other in the game. Due to their close bond, it is often said that they have feelings for each other. However, when they are questioned about their relationship, both term their bond as "close friends."

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, in the forthcoming episode of the show, Shalini Passi will be seen entering the show as a special guest.

This week, the nominated contestants of Bigg Boss 18 are Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Chum Darang, Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee and Karan Veer Mehra.

