Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Will Shilpa Shirodkar confront Vivian Dsena over his actions toward her? ‘I’m not scared of…’

Vivian Dsena’s new personality and change in game strategy have taken many housemates by surprise. As a result, Bigg Boss 18 has seen cracks forming in the relationships of some strong contenders who were previously on good terms with Vivian.

In a recent promo, a glimpse of Shilpa Shirodkar’s reaction to Vivian Dsena nominating her was revealed.

The promo shows Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang sitting together and discussing Vivian’s actions. The veteran actress says, “I am not scared of confrontation, Chum. But I feel ki confrontation us insaan ke saath kiya jata hai jo sunne ki himmat rakhta hai.” (I feel you should confront individuals who have the courage to hear you out.)

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

She further continues saying, “If he has chosen Avinash and Eisha over my friendship with him, then where is exclusivity there? Avinash comes first for Eisha and vice-versa, so Vivian comes last.”

“There should be enough clarity in your mind to speak the truth on your face. And why should I give clarity, which friendship requires justification after 70 days of friendship?” added Shilpa Shirodkar. Chum Darang agreed with her.

Shirodkar then shared why she was hurt by Dsena's words. She stated, “Jab yaha ka palla bhari tha, yaha, Vivian waha. Ab Karan ke palla bhari hai toh aap Karan ke side. I said aaj main Karan ke saath hoon aur main Karan ke saath us time pe bhi chhoda nahi.” (When this side was heavier, Vivian was on the other side. Now Karan's side is heavier, so he's with Karan. I said I am supporting Karan today, and I never left his side even then.)

She added, “Karan is all alone against the entire house. So, if Vivian thinks Karan's side is heavier, then I can't change his mind about it. That hurt me. I am not sad about it, I am hurt.”

The Bigg Boss 18 promo is uploaded with the caption, “Shilpa ne baaton baaton mein yeh baat kahi hai, Vivian ki harkate unhe buri lagi hai. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

For the unversed, in the recent nominations round, Vivian Dsena nominated Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar saying that if she wants to keep Karan for the next 70 days, she can but she should keep the Madhubala actor out of this equation. Dsena also confronted Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh about their equation with him.

