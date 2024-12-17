Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra discuss Vivian Dsena’s strategy; Madhubala actor overhears them and reacts

Vivian Dsena revised his game strategy ever since his wife Nouran Aly entered the Bigg Boss 18 house and shared her feedback. His new strategy has taken the housemates by surprise as he made it clear that he will now be playing on front foot. Now, the latest promo shows two strong contenders, Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra discussing the actor’s strategy.

The Bigg Boss 18 promo begins with Vivian Dsena talking to Shilpa Shirodkar. On the other hand, Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra are seen sitting together in the garden area. Avinash tells Karan, “Mereko ye triple angle nahi chahiye jo faltu ka chal raha hain. (I don’t want this triple angle that is going on).”

To this, Karan smiles and says, “Ye aur zyada aag lag rahi hain… Tune apna credit kyun nahi lena chahta hain? Wo teri wajah se hi huya hain. (It seems to add more fire… Why don’t you want to take your credit? It happened because of you.)”

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo below:

After this, Vivian Dsena is seen sitting with Sara Khan close to Karan and Avinash. He tells Sara to listen to them. Karan says, “Vivian ne jo kiya wo very immature, to show you his loyalty. (What Vivian did is very immature, but it was to show you his loyalty)” But Avinash says, “Mujhe nahi lagta mereko dikhane ke liye. He did it for himself. (I don’t think he did it for me).”

Vivian Dsena takes them by surprise as he questions them, “Achha, ye organic wala chal raha hain? (The organic one is happening here?)”

The Bigg Boss 18 promo is uploaded with the caption, “Karan Veer aur Avinash ke Vivian favourite topic banne hai, kya dono saath aakar game ka rukh badlenge? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

For the unversed, during the nomination task this week, Vivian Dsena nominated Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra which shocked everyone.

