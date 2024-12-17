Bigg Boss 18, Dec 16 Written Update: Vivian Dsena confronts Eisha Singh saying 'rishte ki thaali leke ghumti hai'; actress feels offended

Bigg Boss 18 is getting more dramatic and entertaining with each passing episode. In today's (December 16) episode, Vivian Dsena adopted a new strategy by nominating Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra. He also questioned Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra about why they did not attempt to save him from the nominations in one of the previous tasks.

The Madhubala actor has seemingly changed his game after he received feedback from his wife, Nouran Aly, during the last Weekend Ka Vaar.

Avinash, Eisha, and Vivian sat down to discuss their equation, and the actress explained why she broke down after failing to save Dsena from the nominations. The Bekaboo actress told his co-actor from Sirf Tum, "Mera har rishte mein ho sakta hai thoda thoda underlined doubt aur trust issue hai par aapke saath bilkul nahi aaya hai. And that is why mujhe woh bahut guilt kick in hua ki main woh photo pehle leke nahi pahunchi."

"(It can happen in every relationship of mine; there is a little underlined doubt and trust issue, but it has never been there with you. And that is why I feel very guilty that I did not take that photo in the first place)."

Listening to her explanation, Vivian confronted Avinash for not taking the photo from her hands and elaborated on how indecisive nature rottens the thought process. Further, the 36-year-old told the actress, "Ab na rishte bachana mat jaana. Rishton ki thaali leke ghar mein jo tum jagah jagah leke ghum rehti ho na (Now don't try to save relationships. You keep roaming around with the plate of relationships in your house)."

Later, Eisha expressed disappointment in Vivian's 'rishton ki thali' statement and asserted that she could not backstab Rajat Dalal as he had favored her a couple of times. The Nath actor advised her to keep her opinions firmly before Vivian and mentioned that she should clearly state that since her relationships are favoring her, she would not sideline anyone.

The nominated contestants of this week are Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar, Digvijay Rathee, Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, and Yamini Malhotra.

