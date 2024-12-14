Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan questions Chum Darang’s equation with Karan Veer Mehra; Badhaai Do actress shocks everyone with her revelation

Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra have been two of the most talked about contestants in the Bigg Boss 18 house. The two share a great bond and fans of them have often shipped them together as 'ChumVeer'. Although they have often casually flirted with each other, in tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan will question them about their feelings and the Badhai Do actress will make a shocking revelation.

Salman Khan asks Chum Darang about her feelings for Karan Veer Mehra. He asks Karan, "Rishtey hote huye bhi denial meiin rehna chahte hain? (Do you want to be in denial even after being in a relationship?)" As the host grills them, Chum admits that she genuinely likes the Khatron Ke Khialdi 14 winner a lot, but mentions, "It's complicated."

Then Chum admits that she might go back to the guy she dated for 10 years. She mentions that she has opened up about him to Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra. This will leave the housemates in shock. Salman Khan will also tease that she was chilling with Karan under the blanket. Teasing Karan, Salman Khan congratulates him on his '4th relationship' saying that he has a relationship with his blanket.

In this same episode, the host will question another romantic equation in making- Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. The host will ask them why they are so hesitant to act upon their feelings despite having romantic feelings for each other.

Advertisement

The promo also gives a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar roasting the television heartthrob Vivian Dsena. He mentions that the only angle the Madhubala actor will be remembered for is his fight for coffee. Well, it will be an exciting Weekend Ka Vaar as Salman Khan gives the contestants a reality check on their feelings.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Dec 14: Chum Darang teases Karan Veer Mehra ‘3rd time is the charm’ as latter talks about marriage