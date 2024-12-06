Bigg Boss 18: Rajiv Adatia compares Salman Khan's show to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya; calls THIS person Kokila

Bigg Boss Season 18 has kept audiences on the edge of their seats. With wild card entries, special guest appearances, controversies, arguments, and unlimited drama, this season has it all! The dose of drama is undoubtedly top-notch this time, grabbing attention and engaging viewers like never before.

Rajiv Adatia, a former contestant of Bigg Boss, has compared the show to a daily soap after witnessing the intense mother-son drama in the current season.

Taking to his Twitter account (now X), Rajiv Adatia shared his opinion about Bigg Boss 18 , likening the Salman Khan-hosted reality show to a daily soap like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Drawing a parallel, Rajiv compared Shilpa Shirodkar to Kokila, a pivotal character who ruled the house in the soap opera.

Rajiv Adatia tweeted, "Bigg Boss 18 has become Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Shilpa ji as Kokila!! Too much drama!! It has become like a daily soap! #BB18."

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's tweet here-

Rajiv Adatia was a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 15. He was among the most loved contestants on the show and was appreciated for his unfiltered persona. After his stint, Rajiv has been an ardent viewer of Bigg Boss seasons and never fails to express his opinion on the show.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar's bond with Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra has become the highlight of the season. While Shilpa shares a close bond with Karan Veer, she often proves her priorities towards Vivain leaving Karan Veer upset.

Advertisement

However, when the actress was confronted with the same, she claimed that she considers both of them equal and they are her sons. Despite this clarification, netizens, Salman Khan and Bigg Boss have often witnessed Shilpa's biased nature towards Vivian.

Meanwhile, after wild card contestants, Shalini Passi will be seen stepping inside the show as a special guest.

Stay tuned!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: 'Aapko sharam aani chahiye aise ladko ke sath rehne mei'; Why did Rajat Dalal tell this to Shilpa Shirodkar?