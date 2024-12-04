Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: 'Aapko sharam aani chahiye aise ladko ke sath rehne mei'; Why did Rajat Dalal tell this to Shilpa Shirodkar?

The drama has just begun in Bigg Boss 18 house. In the forthcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18, Rajat Dalal and Shilpa Shirodkar, who have not been on good terms, get into a major argument again. Rajat accuses Shilpa of being biased towards Karan Veer Mehra. He slams her for supporting Karan Veer. Meanwhile, Vivian Dsena also questions Shilpa for not publicly discussing Karan Veer's wrongdoings.

Colors TV uploaded a promo of Bigg Boss 18 offering a glimpse of tonight's episode. In this promo, Rajat Dalal and Shilpa Shirodkar have a major argument in which they level several allegations against each other. Rajat questions Shilpa for ignoring whatever her friends do and questions her for demanding respect from him. Shilpa retorts that she doesn't expect respect from him as he is not in her league.

Rajat reminds Shilpa about Karan Veer Mehra's statement that he said during the weekend ka vaar. He states that Karan Veer claimed that he would not tolerate anyone misbehaving with girls. However, Rajat pointed out how Karan Veer charged upon Edin during the nomination task and said wrong things about Shrutika. He questioned Shilpa for not correcting her friend Karan Veer when he is wrong.

Furious Shilpa Shirodkar told Rajat not to talk to her and called him a "hypocrite, liar and political person."

Rajat then yelled at Shilpa, "Aapko sharam aani chahiye aise ladko ke sath rehne mei. Sharam aani chahiye Shilpa Ji. Aap har chiz mei bolte ho. Aise chiz mei aapka muu nahi khulta. Kyu? Aapke apne hai (You should be ashamed of being with such a boy. You should feel ashamed. You won't raise an opinion on this because he is your friend)."

Watch Rajat Dalal and Shilpa Shirodkar's argument here-

Rajat stated that he would speak and challenged her that if she had the power then she should use it to shut him. Rajat claimed that even if exits the show, he will leave in dignity and not for backstabbing his friends.

Shilpa revealed how Rajat was badmouthing Vivian Dsena two weeks ago but now his groups have changed and Vivian is his best friend. Shilpa shouted, "Sabse paltu insaan tum ho (You change your sides)."

Vivian then corrected Shilpa saying that he is cordial with Rajat and has forgiven their arguments that doesn't mean he is friends with him.

Vivian questioned Shilpa, "Karan agar kuch galat kar rha hai toh aapne usko publicly kyu nahi bola saamne. Kyuki mere time pe toh aap aa gayi thi muje bolne (You don't publicly blame Karan when he is wrong because you did that to me)."

Shilpa lost her calm and mentioned how it was Karan Veer's choice to misbehave and questioned Vivian for not taking a stand for her when Rajat was misbehaving with her. Shilpa stated that she knows whom she is supporting.

The caption of this promo reads, "Shilpa, Rajat aur Vivian mein chhid chuki hai shabdon ki takraar, kya yahi khatam ho jaayenga unke dosti ka yeh safar?"

For the uninformed, the nominated contestants for this week are - Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Chum Darang, Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee and Karan Veer Mehra.

