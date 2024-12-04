Bigg Boss 18: Anurag Kashyap grills Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar reveals saying goodbye to Mahesh Babu and not sister Namrata

Things are about to get more interesting inside the Bigg Boss 18 house as popular film director Anuragg Kashyap will enter the house tonight. Ahead of the episode, the promos reveal what to expect from the segment. He will grill the contestants and the recently released promos show him in conversation with Shilpa Shirodkar and Vivian Dsena. Both of them make interesting revelations to the film director.

The Bigg Boss 18 promo begins with Vivian Dsena telling Anurag Kashyap, “I have been married twice. Once I have been divorced. Meri teen betiya hain. (I have three daughters).” The film director replies, "Kyasa lagta hain? Mere bachhe mujhe dekh rahe honge, kya sochenge?" Keeping his calm, the Madhubala actor says, "Mein apne zindagi mein 98% misjudge kiya gaya hu (I have been misjudged 98% of the times in my life)."

Next, Kashyap asks him how long it takes inside the house for "naklipan" to come out. To this, Dsena laughs and says, "Bade se bada actor yaha do hafte mein fail hain sir. (Most big actors fail here in two weeks)."

Another promo shows Kashyap engaged in conversation with Shilpa Shirodkar. While talking to Shilpa, the filmmaker says that viewers used the words ‘diplomatic’ for her. “Gharwale nahi hain na mere khudke, who will hold me,” Shilpa says.

Then she also reveals that she had a fight with her sister, Namrata before entering the Bigg Boss 18 house, so she didn’t talk to her for two weeks. “Sirf Mahesh ko bye bolke aayi hu (I bid goodbye to Mahesh only before coming here).” This shocks Kashyap as he questions, “Aap ladke andar aaye ho? (You fought before entering?)” Shirodkar tears up as she says, “I really really miss her a lot, hope she comes, bas (I hope she comes to visit me).”

