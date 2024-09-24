When Rajiv Adatia tried to recreate Suniel Shetty's dialogue in Bigg Boss 15 and it left everyone in splits: THROWBACK

Bigg Boss 15 was one of the show's most loved and entertaining seasons. The show had many popular faces, like Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash, among others. Rajiv Adatia entered the show midway as a wildcard contestant. While people felt he would be evicted in a week's time and that he'd face a lot of language barriers, Rajiv proved everyone wrong and emerged as one of the most entertaining contestants of the season.

Let's revisit the time when Salman Khan pulled Adatia's leg and asked him to repeat special guest Suniel Shetty's difficult dialogue. While Shetty guided Rajiv a couple of times, he fumbled and left everyone in splits. Suniel Shetty later gave up on teaching Adatia a dialogue from his popular movie Aawara Pagal Deewana.

Sharing the episode clip on his social media handle, Rajiv Adatia wrote, "When you surround yourself with Positive Energy only positive things will happen! Keep your circle right, vibe clean and intentions pure! You are a blessing of God! Make him proud!"

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's social media post here:

Rajiv Adatia had an exciting journey on the show, and he became close friends with Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash. His love-hate relationship with Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal was quite entertaining, while his banter with Rakhi Sawant had a separate fanbase.

Rajiv made his presence felt in the show, making sure to be completely involved in the game. His participation often turned many tasks from predictable to entertaining.

Rajiv's fun-loving and entertaining personality was so loved that the channel offered him yet another reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. While the stunt-based show wasn't Adatia's forte, he gave his hundred percent in all the stunts and also entertained the viewers on the show.

