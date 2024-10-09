Bigg Boss 18: Vahbiz Dorabjee to enter Salman Khan’s show as wildcard contestant? Here’s what she said

Bigg Boss 18 kicked off on October 6 with 19 contestants. In the first week itself, speculations started floating that contestant Vivian Dsena's ex-wife, Vahbiz Dorabjee is entering the house as a wildcard contestant. Now, she took to social media to address the rumors and clarified that she won't be participating in this season. Read on to know about the note that she shared with her fans.

Vahbiz Dorabjee, an actress known for her versatile performances in various shows such as Savitri Ek Prem Kahanj, Bahu Hamari Rajnikant and so on, shared a note on her official Instagram handle on October 9. On her Instagram, her note reads, "Hello everyone, there have been rumours of me entering Bigg Boss, I would like to clear the air about the same. I am not entering the show neither I intend to enter it this year at all. I am very happy and content with what I have in my life and prefer not to disturb my peace. I would definitely consider the show in future but not this year for sure."

Have a look at Vahbiz Dorabjee's story here:

Furthermore, she also shared her excitement about returning to television, revealing, "I have already started shooting for my new show, Deewaniyat, which will be soon airing on Star Plus. Super excited to be back on screen."

Beyond her television work, Vahbiz is recognized for her strong presence on social media and her engagement with fans. With a career spanning over a decade, she continues to captivate audiences with her charm and dedication to her craft. She gained fame for her role in the hit show Pyar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani and has appeared in various other series, showcasing her acting talent.

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss 18, the contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show are Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun, Hema Sharma, Alice Kaushik, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami, Chaahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Nyrraa Banerjii, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Muskan Bamne, Gunratna Sadavarte, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Hema Sharma and a donkey called Gadharaj.

