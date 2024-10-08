Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena’s ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee and actor Karam Rajpal to enter as wild card contestants?

Bigg Boss 18 has started, and so is the drama inside the controversial house. From Shehzada Dhami's altercation with Chum Darang to Karan Veer Mehra's argument with Arfeen Khan-Avinash Mishra, the contestants have already started picking fights. Amidst this, reports regarding the wild card entries in the show have already started surfacing.

According to the reports doing the rounds on the internet, Vivian Dsena's ex-wife, Vahbiz Dorabjee, and well-known television actor Karam Rajpal are expected to be the wildcard entrants on the Salman Khan-hosted show.

A source told ETimes, "Their entry is soon to happen. Viewers can expect to see them inside this week itself." For those who don't know, Vivian Dsena was married to Vahbiz Dorabjee. The duo worked together in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and got married in 2013. However, they filed for divorce in 2016, which was finalized in 2021, and the couple finally parted ways. Later, Vivian converted to Islam and married an Egyptian journalist, Nouran Aly.

So, if Vahbiz Dorabjee enters Bigg Boss 18, it would be interesting to see whether she and the Madhubala actor would be at loggerheads or keep it cordial. This potential twist has sparked interest among viewers.

Take a look at Vahbiz's social media post here:

Advertisement

On the other hand, Karam Rajpal is best known for playing Shivam Shrivastav in the drama serial, Mere Angne Mein. So far, the actor has appeared in various television shows, including Naamkarann, Qayamat Ki Raat, and Qayamat Ki Raat, among others.

Take a look at one of his posts here:

Talking about the current dynamics of the contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, Sara Arfeen Khan and Chaahat Panday had an argument. Chum Darang and Shehzada Dhani had an ugly spat as the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor questioned her ethnicity. The latter claimed that the Badhaai Do actress abused him using cuss words. Further, Vivian Dsena’s intense conversation about stardom with Shehzada Dhami and Avinash Mishra also made headlines.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra confronts Arfeen Khan for not helping him; hits back at Avinash Mishra saying 'Tu tadak mat'