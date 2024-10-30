Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran REACTS to contestants giving her husband black heart, ‘He is anything but…’

Vivian Dsena has been receiving a lot of attention since day 1 of his Bigg Boss 18 journey. Viewers are divided over his game strategy and the actor has received both love and hate for this. Now, his wife Nouran reacts to a task that recently took place inside the house when the actor was given the tag of black heart by the contestants.

Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly, who is an Egyptian journalist came out in support of her husband. She took to social media to share a clip of the task and wrote, “He is anything but a black heart… Actually, if it wasn’t for this pure, kind heart, he wouldn’t get cheated or disappointed. He walks with his heart on his hands… child at heart. My baby is receiving a lot of hate for not following the herd only.”

Check out Nouran Aly’s post below:

Further, Nouran expressed gratitude to host Salman Khan, and added, “Thank you so much, @beingsalmankhan, he knows VD and his heart well.”

For the unversed, on the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan asked the contestants to fill the empty glass in front of Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena with black water, depending on who they think has a black heart. Dsena received more votes than Karan. Nouran Aly’s post is a reaction to this.

Meanwhile, currently on the show, the contestants have a task ahead of them- to choose the new Time God of the house between Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena. Shilpa Shirodkar will be the moderator between them as they will put their arguments on why the housemates should choose either of them as the Time God.

Previously, Arfeen Khan was the Time God of the house. After his position expired, nobody was elected as there was a tie between the selected contestants.

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, streams new episodes every Monday to Friday at 10 PM, and Weekend Ka Vaar streams at 9:30 PM. Viewers can also watch the live action on JioCinema.

