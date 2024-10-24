Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena and Chaahat Pandey lock horns, former gets furious and says 'Baj mat'; Here's what went wrong

The game is intensifying with each passing day and the audiences are loving the tea! Bigg Boss 18 contestants have buckled up and are doing their best to survive in the show. It seems that new rivalries are starting as in the upcoming episode Vivian Dsena and Chaahat Pandey will lock horns.

Colors TV dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss 18 in which Vivian Dsena and Chaahat Pandey were seen arguing. The argument began after Vivian complained that Chaahat had dropped Haldi (turmeric) on his blanket. When he confronted Chaahat for it, the latter mentioned that she must have dropped the turmeric accidentally on his blanket.

Vivian Dsena argued saying that she should accept her mistake as she has spoilt his blanket. He said, "Galti maana sikho (Learn to accept your mistake)." He got furious and said, "Isiliye bolta hu meri chize na use karo (This is the reason I say not to use my things)." Chaahat explained that she didn't know that she dropped turmeric on his blanket.

Watch Vivian Dsena and Chaahat Pandey's argument here-

Vivian retorted, "Yeh court mai bhi agar khadi rahegi na, toh yeh judge se argue kar rahi hogi ki aap galat ho (If she is in a court, she will even argue with the judge and call him wrong)." Chaahat and Vivian got into a war of words and the latter mentioned that she has no interest in being a leader like him.

Vivian questioned Chaahat asking how he would use the blanket as it stinks because of the turmeric. Chaahat told him, "Dhulvayie, boliye Bigg Boss ko, dhoke denge (Get it washed. Ask Bigg Boss to get it washed)." Vivian questioned Chaahat's attitude and the argument continued. Vivian then firmly told Chaahat, "Baj mat subhe subhe (Don't rant). Chaahat replied, "Aap bajj rahe ho (You are ranting)."

The caption of this promo read, "Vivian aur Chaahat ke beech hui behes. Kaun lagta hai aapko iss mudde par sahi?"

For the uninformed, ever since Bigg Boss 18 premiered Chaahat Pandey has been at loggerheads with Avinash Mishra. She even had arguments with Vivian since the beginning and it seems that their bond is getting rough day by day.

This week, Avinash Mishra, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena and Nyrraa Banerji are nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18.

