Bigg Boss 18: Rohit Shetty welcomes Salman Khan to his cop universe, ‘Aapka swagat hain humare…’

Bigg Boss 18 is a common platform for celebrities to appear and promote their films. In today's episode, Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be more interesting as Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn will appear. The precap on October 27’s episode gave viewers a glimpse into what to expect and it also showed Shetty welcoming Salman Khan to his cop universe.

As Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty come on the Bigg Boss 18 stage, host Salman Khan says, “Ajay or Rohit, aapka swagat hain Bigg Boss mein, (Ajay and Rohit, welcome to Bigg Boss).” In response, Rohit Shetty nods his head and says, “Aur aapka swagat hain humare cop universe mein (And you are welcome to our cop universe.)” They laugh and shake hands.

Ajay Devgn asks Salman Khan, “Har weekend pe aapke dimaag mein aata maa ji satkle chalta hain? (Every weekend your mind gets messed up?)” Blaming the contestants Salman Khan replies, “Ye itne satke hain ke mujhe satka rahe hain. (They are so messed up that they are messing with me.)”

Check out the promo below:

Then the Bollywood actor says that Rohit Shetty has made so many cop films, that the filmmaker has become a cop himself. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 host agrees and says people doubt him. For the unversed, Devgn and Shetty will be promoting their upcoming film Singham Again.

Following interaction with the Bigg Boss 18 host, the promo reveals that Rohit Shetty goes inside the house and set up contestants on a task. The electric shock task, which is one of the first tasks in Khatron Ke Khiladi that checks contestants' tolerance level will be given to Bigg Boss 18 housemates with a twist. Karan Veer Mehra, winner of the last season of the adventure-based reality show, will be the first to participate in Rohit Shetty's wish. Chaahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, and others will also be seen taking part.

