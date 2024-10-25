Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Panjabi REACTS to Vivian Dsena being tagged as ‘channel’s ladla’: ‘Yahan koi kisika….’

Bigg Boss 18 is providing non-stop entertainment to its viewers. While a few contestants have only given disappointment, a few have left no stone unturned to show what they are capable of. One of the strongest contenders Vivian Dsena has been a person of interest in the house ever since Salman Khan introduced him as ‘Colors ka ladla.’ Now, Kamya Panjabi shared her views on the same.

The actress who also participated in Bigg Boss 7 took to social media to share that she has finally started watching Bigg Boss 18 two weeks after it went on air. As soon as she started watching, she has actively started sharing her views about the reality show. Kamya Panjabi wrote in a post, “What is this colors ka ladla n all???? And why? This is going to backfire him.. Yahan koi kisika ladla nahi hai… sirf game hai sab kuch. #Biggboss18 #VivianDsena”.

Check out Kamya Panjabi’s tweet below:

For the unversed, keeping with the theme of the current season, Time Ka Tandaav, Salman Khan announced on the grand premiere date that Vivian Dsena and Alice Kaushik will be in the top two. During the first nomination, many contestants including Karan Veer Mehra stated that Vivian was a strong contestant and they wanted him out of the house.

Reacting to Kamya Panjabi’s tweet, one user commented that the tag ‘Colors ka ladla’ has already backfired on him as the Bigg Boss 18 housemates are taunting him. Another wrote, "Ladla is just a name at this point; he has no real privilege, and it’s negatively affecting his game. Everyone have sidelined him and always taunts basically insecure ."#VivianDsena #BiggBoss18”.

In another tweet, the former Bigg Boss 7 contestant wrote, “Kya raita phelaaya hai #BiggBoss khane pe hi rok laga diya… Jail meh qaidi nahi jailor hai.”

For the unversed, Kamya Panjabi essayed the role of Vivian Dsena’s character’s mother in the serial Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

