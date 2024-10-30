Shararat to Dill Mill Gayye, and more: 9 Hindi TV shows that will make millennials nostalgic

Indian TV shows have always been a staple for the masses. They are simply the best way to alleviate the exhaustion and tiredness that a person faces after working for an entire day. However, many TV buffs complain about the scarcity of good content on the medium nowadays.

One cannot deny the fact that the dramas that air in today’s times have a different touch to them, and a majority of viewers don’t find any connection with the stretched storylines. If you’re facing the same scenario, we have got you covered.

Here’s a list of 9 unforgettable series that were released in the late 1990s and early 2000’s and later became cult classics. They ruled the hearts of every youngster as they explored intriguing themes like fantasy, adventure, romance, magic, and comedy. We are sure that millennials will feel nostalgic after watching these picks.



1. Miley Jab Hum Tum

Main cast: Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Rati Pandey, and Mohit Sehgal

Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Rati Pandey, and Mohit Sehgal Airing period: 2008- 2010

Miley Jab Hum Tum falls in the category of college romance. It narrates the story of two sisters- Nupur (Rati) and Gunjan (Sanaya), who try to fit in and adopt the urban lifestyle after getting admitted in the same college as their cousins. Having come from a rural background, they face various difficulties while adjusting to city life.

The sibling duo develops a friendly bond with two popular boys in their college- Mayank (Arjun) and Samrat (Mohit), and it gradually turns into love. The pairs go through blissful as well as painful times together, making the series a worthy and entertaining watch for audiences.

Advertisement

2. Dill Mill Gayye

Main cast: Karan Singh Grover, Shilpa Anand, Jennifer Winget, Sukriti Khandpal, Karan Wahi, Pankit Thakker, and Mohnish Bahl

Karan Singh Grover, Shilpa Anand, Jennifer Winget, Sukriti Khandpal, Karan Wahi, Pankit Thakker, and Mohnish Bahl Airing period: 2007-2010

Dill Mill Gayye was the sequel to hit medical drama Sanjivani. The show got recognition for beautifully capturing the camaraderie between different young aspiring medical interns working in the same hospital.

With hopes of achieving great heights in their careers, the doctors also simultaneously make efforts to manage their personal equations of love and friendship. The series gave immense fame to Karan Singh Grover, who is still fondly remembered by his character name, Dr. Armaan. His on-screen chemistry with lead actresses Shilpa Anand and later Jennifer Winget is something unmatched till date.

3. Shararat

Main cast: Farida Jalal, Shruti Seth, Poonam Narula, Mahesh Thakur, Karanvir Bohra, Eva Grover, Simple Kaul and Addite Malik

Farida Jalal, Shruti Seth, Poonam Narula, Mahesh Thakur, Karanvir Bohra, Eva Grover, Simple Kaul and Addite Malik Airing period: 2003–2006

Shararat is a fantasy sitcom that revolves around a girl named Jiya (Shruti), whose Nani (Farida) and mother (Eva) possess magical powers, and she also acquires them when she turns 18. The show kept the spectators hooked, with Jiya ending up making mistakes while trying to learn and use magic.

Advertisement

The majority of Jiya’s attempts to put her mystical strengths to the test and keep up with her ancestral history create humorous situations.

4. Karishma Kaa Karishma

Main Cast: Jhanak Shukla, Shweta Basu, Eva Grover, Tisca Chopra, Sanjeev Seth, Bhavana Balsavar, and Jamnadas Majethia

Jhanak Shukla, Shweta Basu, Eva Grover, Tisca Chopra, Sanjeev Seth, Bhavana Balsavar, and Jamnadas Majethia Airing period: 2003-2004

Karishma Kaa Karishma highlighted the tale of female humanoid robot kid Karishma (Jhanak), invented by scientist Vikram. He and his wife go on to welcome Karishma as their daughter. The family experiences several troubling and amusing situations while trying to hide Karishma’s robotic identity from the world.

The series provided an out-and-out blend of fantasy and comedy, with Karishma striking a balance between her robotic powers and human values.

5. Shaka Laka Boom Boom

Main Cast: Kinshuk Vaidya, Hansika Motwani, Sainee Raj, Adnan JP, Madhur Mittal, Reema Worah, Jennifer Winget, Romit Raaj and Aditya Kapadia

Kinshuk Vaidya, Hansika Motwani, Sainee Raj, Adnan JP, Madhur Mittal, Reema Worah, Jennifer Winget, Romit Raaj and Aditya Kapadia Airing period: 2000-2002

Shaka Laka Boom Boom is a fantasy adventure that centers around a compassionate boy named Sanju (Kinshuk), who accidentally discovers a magical pencil. Everything he draws with that pencil comes to life.

Advertisement

While employing the astonishing abilities of the pencil to help his friends, Sanju also bravely fights back a malevolent black magician who badly wants to own the enchanted pencil.

6. Son Pari

Main Cast: Tanvi Hegde, Mrinal Kulkarni, Ashok Lokhande, Vivek Mushran, Upsana Singh, and Deepshikha Nagpal

Tanvi Hegde, Mrinal Kulkarni, Ashok Lokhande, Vivek Mushran, Upsana Singh, and Deepshikha Nagpal Airing period: 2000-2004

Son Pari is a fantasy drama that narrates the story of a girl named Fruity (Tanvi), who becomes friends with a fairy named Son Pari (Mrinal) and forms an unbreakable bond with her. Its gripping concept and pace made it one of the most beloved childhood shows.

The series begins with Fruity unknowingly setting a captivated Son Pari free and the latter offering her friendship in return for her help. Fruity gets a magical gem from Son Pari, which, when rubbed, summons Son Pari and her ally Altu to appear before her on earth. Son Pari brings ease to Fruity’s turbulent life as they navigate various emotional as well as hilarious situations together.

7. Family No.1

Main cast: Kanwaljeet Singh, Tanvi Azmi, Aswari Joshi, Aparna Tilak, Kabir Sadanand, and Vishal Solanki

Kanwaljeet Singh, Tanvi Azmi, Aswari Joshi, Aparna Tilak, Kabir Sadanand, and Vishal Solanki Airing period: 1998-1999

Family No. 1 is a comedy drama revolving around two single parents having three kids each. Circumstances led them to share the same rented house. What follows is an interesting tale of two completely opposite families fighting with each other while adjusting in the same house and gradually understanding each other.

Advertisement

8. Hip Hip Hurray

Main cast: Nilanjana Sharma, Pamela Mukherjee, Rushad Rana, Preeti Narayan, Sharukh Bharucha, Purab Kohli, Kishwer Merchant, and Mehul Nisar

Nilanjana Sharma, Pamela Mukherjee, Rushad Rana, Preeti Narayan, Sharukh Bharucha, Purab Kohli, Kishwer Merchant, and Mehul Nisar Airing period: 1998-2001

Hip Hip Hurray is a teen drama that centers around a gang of high school students in 12th grade. The plot addresses various crucial concerns of teenagerslike exams, careers, school, dating, drugs, etc. in a subtle way. It also puts emphasis on how teenagers deal with friendships and relationships.

9. Just Mohabbat

Main cast: Harsh Lunia, Vatsal Sheth, Aditya Kapadia, Chandana Sharma and Kavita Kapoor

Harsh Lunia, Vatsal Sheth, Aditya Kapadia, Chandana Sharma and Kavita Kapoor Airing period: 1996-2000

Just Mohabbat explored the story of a boy named Jai who lives away from his family in a boarding school. The show initially depicts Jai’s equation with his family and friends. As he grows up and hits puberty, Jai experiences all his firsts- crush, heartbreak and love.

ALSO READ: Top 7 hilariously iconic dialogues from Hind TV shows: Hey Maa Maata ji to Mein toh thak gayi bhaisaab