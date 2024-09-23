Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Splitsvilla X5’s Nayera Ahuja claims Arbaz Patel’s girlfriend Leeza is pregnant, calls it their strategy

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 has been making headlines owing to its intense drama. One of the contestants who has significantly contributed to the drama inside the house is Arbaz Patel. His love life and romance with Nikki Tamboli have been all over the news. Now, his Splitsvilla X5 connection Nayera Ahuja has spilled beans about his strategy with some shocking statements.

In a viral clip which is doing the rounds on the internet, Nayera Ahuja is heard saying that Arbaz Patel and his girlfriend Leeza Bindra can go to any lengths to remain in the spotlight.

She says, “Arbaz and Leeza, ek number ke dramebaaz hai. Woh ladki kisiko chat pe bolti hai ki woh show toh scripted hai. Love angle karna padta hai. Phir kisi aur ko chat par bolti hai ki usko bahut dukh ho raha hai with the fact that Arbaz crossed all his limits. Phir kisiko bolti hai married hai toh kisi aur ko bolti hai unmarried hai. Inn dono ne mera dimaag puri tarah se khatam kar chuke hai.” (Arbaz and Leeza are absolute drama queens. That girl tells someone on chat that the show is scripted and they have to create a love angle. Then she tells someone else on chat that she's really hurt by the fact that Arbaz crossed all limits. She tells one person she's married, and then tells someone else she's unmarried. These two have completely fried my brain.)

She also added that during Splitsvilla X5, Arbaz and his girlfriend followed the same strategy. During the time of Splitsvilla, rumors were spread by her that she was married.

“Ab inki PR team ne ek nayi strategy banayi. Mujhe kisike taraf se message bhijwaya ki Leeza pregnant hai. Yeh pura game plan banaya gaya ki inki puri news sirf unki shaadi aur bachon pe bani rahe,” she added. (Now, a new strategy has been devised by her PR team. A message was sent to someone saying that Leeza is pregnant. This entire game plan was created to ensure that all the news about them revolves around their marriage and children.)

For the unversed, owing to Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli's romance in Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house, Leeza Bindra posted a note hinting at her breakup with Patel. However, a few days after she posted another note denying the breakup and said that she will always love the contestant. She slammed Tamboli for her closeness with Patel.

