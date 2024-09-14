Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel's girlfriend Leeza Bindra denies breakup with him; Slams Nikki Tamboli on social media

Arbaz Patel has been in the media spotlight due to his growing proximity with co-contestant Nikki Tamboli in the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house. A few days ago, his girlfriend, Leeza Bindra, posted a lengthy note on social media, apparently hinting at their breakup. She asked the netizens not to link her name with Patel as it would affect her future life partner. Now, Leeza has come in support of Arbaz Patel, saying that she would never leave him alone.

In her Instagram story, Bindra shared a few pictures with Arbaz Patel and penned sweet notes. In the first post, she shared a picture of them wearing Catholic wedding outfits. The note read, "I am always there for you in your good and bad times. I will never leave you alone." Another post of hers detailed how Arbaz's mom has been praying for him, and he is also making efforts to make it big on the show. Leeza called out Nikki Tamboli and explained that even after knowing Arbaz is committed to someone, she isn't putting an end to her tactics.

Arbaz Patel's girlfriend wrote, "I have seen Arbaz's mom praying for her son. And he is just trying to fulfill his parent's dreams inside the show. And he is not wrong. He would have been wrong if the girl didn't know that he was in a relationship with me. Ritesh sir has told this to the girl twice. Still."

Further, going by her next post, it seemed like Leeza Bindra is in no mood to end her relationship with the Splitsvilla X5 fame and is still in love with him. She wrote, "A game can never break someone's relationship. Yes, we are in a relationship. I will never ever break up with him."

Take a look at the posts here:

For the uninitiated, Riteish Deshmukh has slammed the model for his growing closeness to Nikki Tamboli and called his feelings for her 'fake.' Since day 1 Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli have bonded pretty well, and soon, the former started to flirt with her. There was an instance in the controversial house when Arbaz threw a chair out of anger after Bigg Boss announced that Nikki and Abhijeet would play as a couple.

