Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Wildcard contestant Sangram Chougule leaves show after an injury; Arbaz Patel apologizes

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is gearing towards an exciting week after a fiery press conference session. The show also witnessed a shocking turn of events as the first wildcard contestant Sangram Chougule had to quit the show on medical grounds. After the much-awaited grilling media session, Chougule was asked to leave the show owing to his injury.

In the previous episode, Bigg Boss called Sangram Chougule into the confession room and told him that he got severely injured during the Captaincy task and doctors revealed that he had a fracture in his hand. He added that Chougule might have had the leverage of not doing house duties owing to his injury, however, the team didn't want to risk his health as an unintentional push can make matters worse for him and thus Sangram was asked to exit the show.

Take a look at Sangram Chougule's exit from Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

As soon as Bigg Boss announced the same, Arbaz Patel felt sorry for Chougule as it was because of him that Sangram suffered the injuries. As Sangram walked out of the confession room, Patel apologized to Sangram and asked him to take care of his health. Janhvi Killekar was quite upset with her friend leaving the show, however, she thanked Bigg Boss for making the decision keeping Chougule's overall health into consideration.

Nikki Tamboli was seen sharing her thoughts on Chougule's exit and she stated that she knew that this would happen. She added that she always tells everyone to be careful as one incident can affect their future.

Post Sangram's exit, the contestants were seen discussing how people who get close to Janhvi Killekar have to leave the show. Arbaz pointed out that Irina, Vaibhav, Aarya, and Sangram were close to Janhvi. When Patel playfully told this to Killekar, she felt hurt and was seen getting emotional.

