Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel's girlfriend Leeza Bindra REACTS to his ongoing romance with Nikki Tamboli

Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli's relationship in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 has grabbed eyeballs. Arbaz and Nikki have been the most popular contestants of the ongoing season and their sizzling romance has caught everyone's attention. Despite being in a relationship, Arbaz has fallen in love with Nikki. Now, Arbaz's girlfriend has finally reacted to his ongoing affair inside the show.

Arbaz Patel's girlfriend Leeza Bindra has been in the limelight after the former's stint in MTV Splitsvilla X5. Now, after observing Arbaz's growing closeness with Nikki in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 house, his girlfriend has reacted to this. Sharing her picture on an Instagram story, Leeza wrote, "Guys please don't message or comment to me regarding Arbaaz."

Take a look at Leeza Bindra's story here-

Well, it is clear that Leeza doesn't wish to answer any questions related to Arbaz. However, she is yet to comment about Arbaz and Nikki's relationship

For the uninformed, Arbaz Patel was in a relationship with Nayera during their stint in MTV Splitsvilla X5. After the show, Nayera Ahuja claimed that Arbaz was already in a relationship with Leeza Bindra.

While Arbaz and Leeza's romance was blooming on the internet, Arbaz became a contestant in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. Now his relationship with actress Nikki Tamboli is making headlines and it seems that both are head over heels in love with each other.

In Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 latest Weekend ka Vaar episode, Riteish Deshmukh slammed Arbaz Patel for faking his love for Nikki and even disclosed that Arbaz has a girlfriend outside. While Leeza and Arbaz were in love with each other, Riteish reminded him of his confession about his relationship with Leeza. Riteish asked Arbaz to be real in the house and not to opt for a love angle to survive in the show.

So far, the journey of four contestants ended in Bigg Boss Marathi 5. Purushottam Patil, Yogita Chavan, Nikhil Damle, and Irina Rudakova have been evicted from the show. Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, the controversial reality show premiered on July 28, 2024.

