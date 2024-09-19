Bigg Boss Marathi 5 PROMO: Nikki Tamboli DITCHES Arbaz Patel and saves his rivals in task; latter gets furious

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. In the previous week, Vaibhav Chavan got eliminated from the show. In the upcoming episodes, during the Captaincy task, Nikki Tamboli will be seen ditching Arbaz Patel and will give an excuse for forgetting the game's strategy.

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, two teams fight to win captaincy. Arbaz informs his team including Nikki Tamboli that they'll target Abhijeet Sawant and Sangram Chougule in the next round and remove them from Captaincy nominations. Nikki agrees, however, as she gets the chance, she removes Ankita Walawalkar and Paddy from the Captaincy race which angers Arbaz. He confronts her and asks why did she ditch him. Tamboli gives a vague excuse leaving Arbaz furious.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

When Arbaz Patel confronted for not removing the contestants that they discussed earlier, Nikki mentioned that she forgot and also she wanted to remove Paddy Dada and thus she did the same. Arbaz lost his cool and he stormed in anger saying how can someone forget the main strategy.

For the unversed, Arbaz wanted Abhijeet and Sangram to be removed from the Captaincy race because of his personal issues and as they are stronger contestants. However, Sawant is Nikki's good friend and she has also started to get along well with Sangram.

Considering her cordial equations with Sangram and Abhijeet, Nikki played smart and kept them in the Captaincy race as their winning could benefit her in the future.

