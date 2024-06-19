Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor says 'Yeh toh kuch bhi nahi' when asked about contestants doing daily chores

The internet is abuzz with the excitement surrounding Bigg Boss OTT 3. Viewers can’t wait to see Anil Kapoor host the reality show.

With only two days to go for the show to premiere, Kapoor sat with us for an exclusive conversation on hosting Bigg Boss for the first time, his favorite hosts from previous seasons, the excitement of his family members, and more.

During the candid conversation, he made an interesting statement when he said that the chores that the contestants do inside the Bigg Boss OTT house are nothing in comparison to the ones he did during his life's early days in Chembur.

Anil Kapoor on contestants doing chores inside house

As we ask Anil Kapoor about the contestants doing all the chores by themselves inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, the Bollywood actor says they are trivial. In his words, “Ye kuch bhi nahi hain jo humne kiya hain… Kya batau aapko. (This is nothing to what I’ve done… What do I say?) I don’t want to romanticize what I’ve gone through, harp on it and gain sympathy, you know. Ya ya, I have seen it all.”

For the unversed, Anil Kapoor spent his childhood days with his family in a small house in Chembur, a suburb in eastern Mumbai. The actor who now owns a lavish house in Mumbai's Juhu area lived in a small one-room kholi in Tilak Nagar where seven to eight of them shared the same room.

Watch Anil Kapoor's full interview here:

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is set to stream on JioCinema from Friday, June 21 at 9 PM. While the confirmed list of contestants is still awaited, the probable contestants who might participate in the show are Sana Sultan Khan, Sai Ketan Rao, Vishal Pandey, Anjum Fakih, Chandrika Dixit aka The Vada Pav Girl, Poulomi Das, and Shivani Kumari. The makers released a promo to share who the first confirmed contestant is and it’s Chandrika Dixit.

While the first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar, the second season was hosted by Salman Khan. In a recent interaction, when asked about stepping into Salman Khan's shoes, Anil Kapoor said that no one can replace Salman Khan.

